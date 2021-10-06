Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AppLovin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APP   US03831W1080

APPLOVIN CORPORATION

(APP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Twitter to sell mobile ad unit MoPub for $1 billion

10/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell mobile ad company MoPub to AppLovin Corp for $1.05 billion in cash, as the microblogging platform looks to focus more on advertisements on its own app and website.

MoPub, which generated about $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter last year, allows companies to keep track of ad inventory in real time, similar to Google's DoubleClick.

"The sale of MoPub positions us to concentrate more of our efforts on the massive potential for ads on our website and in our apps," Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said.

Twitter said on Wednesday it will focus on its core business by accelerating development of new products and features to achieve its goal of doubling its revenue in 2023 to $7.5 billion.

The MoPub deal comes months after Apple updated its mobile operating system that powers iPhones and iPads to make it hard for digital advertisers, including social media platforms and mobile game developers, to track users on Apple mobile devices.

The sale will allow Twitter to invest in "the core products that position it for long-term growth," Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday.

The social media company bought MoPub for nearly $350 million in 2013.

Twitter has made a series of deals for privately held tech firms this year, including podcast app Breaker and email newsletter startup Revue, as it looks to reach its 2023 revenue goal.

The sale to AppLovin was unanimously approved by Twitter's board.

AppLovin, which recently went public in April, is a mobile gaming company with a portfolio that includes more than 200 free-to-play mobile games, such as "Word Connect," "Slap Kings" and "Bingo Story".

The company's shares were up 9% at $84 in extended trading, while Twitter rose 2% to $62.57.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra, Subrat Patnaik and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLOVIN CORPORATION
04:57pAPPLOVIN : to Acquire Twitter's MoPub Business (Form 8-K)
PU
04:54pAPPLOVIN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pAPPLOVIN : to Acquire Twitter's MoPub Business
BU
04:29pALPHABET : Twitter to sell mobile ad unit MoPub for $1 bln
RE
09/29APPLOVIN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on AppLovin to $80 From $60, Maintains Equa..
MT
09/29INSIDER SELL : Applovin
MT
09/29ADJUST : Partner Benchmarks Report Shows App Economy Growing Worldwide, With Growth Factor..
PR
09/20APPLOVIN CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : APP) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/20APPLOVIN CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : APP) added to S&P Software & Services Select Industry Inde..
CI
09/16INSIDER SELL : Applovin
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLOVIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 722 M - -
Net income 2021 90,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 286x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 461 M 27 461 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,95x
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 13,6%
Chart APPLOVIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AppLovin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLOVIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 73,75 $
Average target price 85,11 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Foroughi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herald Yun Chen President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasily Shikin Chief Technology Officer
Omer Hasan Vice President-Operations
Eduardo Vivas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLOVIN CORPORATION0.00%27 461
ACCENTURE PLC24.47%205 801
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.90%190 320
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.48%128 308
INFOSYS LIMITED34.80%95 208
SNOWFLAKE INC.6.71%90 354