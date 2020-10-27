Applus Services S A : + 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement

Applus Services, S.A. ('Applus+' or 'the Group'), one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in Testing, Inspection and Certification, today announces the results for the third quarter ('quarter' or 'Q3') and nine month period ('period' or 'YTD Q3') ended 30 September 2020.
Disclaimer
