Applus Services S A : 5084 19/10/2020 Notification of Third Quarter 2020 Results Announcement

Notice: This document is an informative translation of an officially released Spanish-language document, provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
To: The Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV)
To the effects of article 227 of the Spanish Securities Markets Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated 23 October as amended by Royal Decree-law 19/2018 dated 23 November, Applus Services, S.A. (or Applus+) hereby communicates the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Notification of Third Quarter 2020 Results Announcement
Applus+ will publish the third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday 27th October at 8.00 am Central European Time (CET).
Presentation
On the same day at 10.00 am CET there will be a webcast presentation and conference call on these results followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be in English and made by Fernando Basabe, Chief Executive Officer and Joan Amigó, Chief Financial Officer. The slides for the presentation will be available to follow on the webcast or can be downloaded in the morning from www.applus.com/enunder Investors/Financial Reports.
Webcast
To access the presentation by webcast, follow the link below and register your details. https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3rhbadth
Telephone
To listen to the presentation by telephone, or to be able to ask questions, call a number below corresponding to the country you are calling from and quoting the access code 9341839.
Calling from:
Spain +34 91 414 3675
UK +44 (0) 844 481 9752
France +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
Germany +49 (0) 692 2222 625
US +1 646 741 3167
Standard International Line +44 (0) 207 192 8338
If you have any technical problems during the live call, please email robert.pera@applus.com. For anything else, please email aston.swift@applus.com
Future reporting dates. Before market open:
Full Year 2020 - 23 February 2021
For more information, key financial reporting dates as well as attendance at virtual investor conferences, please visit the Investors pages of the website at www.applus.com/en
All the above is notified as other relevant information for all appropriate purposes in Madrid on 19 October 2020.
Applus Services, S.A.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Applus Services SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 15:54:02 UTC