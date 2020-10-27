Applus Services S A : 5230 27/10/2020 Applus+ 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement

Third Quarter 2020 Results Announcement 27 October 2020 Applus Services, S.A. ("Applus+" or "the Group"), one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in Testing, Inspection and Certification, today announces the results for the third quarter ("quarter" or "Q3") and nine month period ("period" or "YTD Q3") ended 30 September 2020. Highlights All divisions saw continued recovery in trading activity

Return to a double digit margin in Q3

Strong cash generation with available liquidity remaining high

Two significant acquisitions fully funded from cash generated in current year o Besikta, €101 million - Statutory Vehicle Inspection in Sweden

o Reliable Analysis, €67 million - Labs in China and the US mainly for EV testing

Besikta, €101 million - Statutory Vehicle Inspection in Sweden Reliable Analysis, €67 million - Labs in China and the US mainly for EV testing YTD Q3 Results: Revenue of €1,147.4 million down 13.7% (-8% organic in Q3) Operating profit 1 of €75.4 million down 49.2% (-16% organic in Q3) o Operating profit 1 margin of 6.6% YTD (11.2% YTD Q3 2019)

10.1% in Q3 (11.1% Q3 2019) Adjusted 1 free cash flow of €168.9 million (€117.4m YTD Q3 2019) o Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5x and liquidity of €653 million 1. Adjusted for Other results, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and impairment (page 4) Fernando Basabe, Chief Executive Officer of Applus+, said: "The third quarter was one of gradual recovery after the severely impacted second quarter from COVID-19. It was led by the Automotive division which delivered strong organic revenue growth whilst the other three divisions showed considerably lower decreases in revenue than in the second quarter with some business lines back to flat revenue on the prior year. With the additional cost control measures we put in place and the high margin Automotive division recovering the fastest, the margin recovered well returning to over 10%. Cash flow was again exceptionally strong this quarter due to the continued significant favourable working capital swing as a result of good collections of trade receivables enabling the Group to retain its high level of liquidity. We are very pleased to have advanced on our acquisition strategy having agreed to acquire Besikta, a statutory vehicle inspection company in Sweden for €101 1

About Applus+ Group Applus+ is one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in the Testing, Inspection and Certification sector. It provides solutions for customers in all types of industries to ensure that their assets and products meet quality, health & safety and environmental standards and regulations. Headquartered in Spain, Applus+ operates in more than 70 countries and employs over 23,000 people. Applus+ operates through four global divisions, all of which operate under the Applus+ brand name. For the full year of 2019, Applus+ recorded revenue of €1,778 million and adjusted operating profit of €197 million. Applus+ is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges (Mercado Continuo). The total number of shares is 143,018,430. ISIN: ES0105022000 Symbol: APPS-MC For more information go to www.applus.com/en 3

THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2020 Overview of Performance The financial performance of the Group is presented in an "adjusted" format alongside the statutory ("reported") results. The adjustments are made in order that the underlying financial performance of the business can be viewed and compared to prior periods by removing the financial effects of other results. Where stated, organic revenue and profit is adjusted for acquisitions or disposals in the prior twelve month period and is stated at constant exchange rates, taking the current year average rates used for the income statements and applying them to the results in the prior period. In the table below the adjusted results are presented alongside the statutory results. YTD Q3 2020 YTD Q3 2019 Other Statutory Other Statutory +/- % Adj. EUR Million Adj. Results Adj. Results Results results results results results Revenue 1,147.4 0.0 1,147.4 1,329.9 0.0 1,329.9 (13.7)% Ebitda 151.4 0.0 151.4 221.9 0.0 221.9 (31.8)% Operating Profit 75.4 (213.2) (137.8) 148.5 (46.8) 101.7 (49.2)% Net financial expenses (18.5) 0.0 (18.5) (16.8) 0.0 (16.8) Profit Before Taxes 57.0 (213.2) (156.2) 131.7 (46.8) 84.9 (56.7)% The figures shown in the table above are rounded to the nearest €0.1 million. Other results of €213.2 million (2019: €46.8m) in the Operating Profit represent impairment of goodwill and non-current assets of €164.8 million (2019: nil), amortisation of acquisition intangibles of €43.1 million (2019: €44.3m), restructuring of €4.5 million (2019: €0.7m), transaction costs relating to acquisitions of €1.5 million (2019: €1.8m) plus other net income of €0.6 million (2019: €0.1m). 4

