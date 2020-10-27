Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Applus Services, S.A.    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applus Services S A : 5231 27/10/2020 Applus+ 2020 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Applus+ Group

YTD Q3 2020

Results Presentation

27 OCTOBER 2020

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by APPLUS SERVICES, S.A. ("Applus" or the "Company") exclusively for its use during a presentation of financial results; therefore it cannot be disclosed or made public by any person or entity with an aim other than the one expressed above, without the prior written consent of the Company. The information and any opinions or statements made in this document have not been verified by independent third parties, nor audited and no express or implied warranty is made as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions or statements expressed herein. The information contained in this document on the price at which securities issued by Applus have been bought or sold, or on the performance of those securities, cannot be used to predict the future performance of securities issued by Applus.

This document may contain statements that constitute forward looking statements about Applus. These statements are based on financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations, which refer to estimates on, among others, future growth in the different business lines and the global business, market share, financial results and other aspects of the activity and situation relating to the Company. Although Applus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Applus shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Applus, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking information and statements. Such forward looking statements, by its nature, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual developments or results to differ from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller disclosure documents filed by Applus with the Spanish Market Regulator, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores. Except as required under applicable law, Applus does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized. This document contains summarized information or information that has not been audited. In this sense this information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with other publicly available information including if necessary any fuller disclosure document published by Applus. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Results Report includes the list and definition of the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) used both in this presentation and the Results Report, according to the guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Neither this document nor any part of it constitutes a contract, nor may it be used for incorporation into or construction of any contract or agreement. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, nor a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction, nor an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

2

Results Presentation YTD Q3 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

ESG

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

Highlights

  • All divisions saw continued recovery in trading activity
  • Return to a double-digit margin in Q3
  • Strong cash generation with available liquidity remaining high
  • Two significant acquisitions fully funded from cash generated in current year
    • Besikta, €101 million - Statutory Vehicle Inspection in Sweden
    • Reliable Analysis, €67 million - Labs in China and the US mainly for EV testing

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 07:14:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
03:15aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement
PU
03:15aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 5231 27/10/2020 Applus+ 2020 Results Presentation
PU
03:15aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 5230 27/10/2020 Applus+ 2020 Third Quarter Results Announc..
PU
03:15aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 5231 27/10/2020 Applus+ 2020 Presentación de resultados de..
PU
10/20APPLUS SERVICES S A : 5102 20/10/2020 Applus+ acquires Besikta
PU
10/19APPLUS SERVICES S A : Notification of Third Quarter 2020 Results Announcement
PU
10/19APPLUS SERVICES S A : 5084 19/10/2020 Notification of Third Quarter 2020 Results..
PU
10/19APPLUS SERVICES S A : Kiefner Leads the Way for the Evaluation of High-Risk Pipe..
PU
10/06APPLUS SERVICES S A : IDIADA appointed as ASEAN NCAP laboratory for Europe and t..
PU
09/30APPLUS SERVICES S A : + is Awarded an MEP Contract with a Luxury Hospitality Gro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 567 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
Net income 2020 -93,9 M -111 M -111 M
Net Debt 2020 569 M 673 M 673 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,3x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 1 025 M 1 212 M 1 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,56 €
Last Close Price 7,18 €
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-37.06%1 212
CINTAS CORPORATION22.24%35 371
TELEPERFORMANCE18.49%18 318
UNITED RENTALS9.20%13 568
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC21.99%13 347
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.10%12 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group