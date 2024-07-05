Applus Services SA is a Spain-based company in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector. The Company's activities, in over 70 countries, are divided into four segments: Automotive Division - statutory vehicle inspection services in jurisdictions where transport and systems must comply with technical-safety and environmental regulations; IDIADA Division made up of Engineering services including worldwide homologation, product certification, Proving ground and Facility and Design providing; Energy & Industry Division where The Company offers Supervision, Testing and Analysis, Inspections, Engineering and consulting across a comprehensive range of fields including renewable energy sources, telecommunications and marine environment entities; Laboratories Division which provides certification and development services in areas of Mechanical, Structural, Electrical engineering Cybersecurity, Fire and Building Materials and Metrology and Calibration Systems.

Sector Business Support Services