  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Applus Services, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 04:35:57 am EDT
7.418 EUR   +1.55%
04:20aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : Enertis Applus+ breaks down the keys to energy storage, crucial for the energy transition
PU
04/25APPLUS SERVICES S A : to execute leading PAUT NDT inspection for multi national EPC contractor in Western Canada
PU
04/21APPLUS SERVICES S A : + acquires IDV and will operate three statutory vehicle inspection stations in Madrid
PU
Summary 
Summary

Applus Services S A : Enertis Applus+ breaks down the keys to energy storage, crucial for the energy transition

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Energy storage is one of the pillars of the transition towards a sustainable energy model, by giving the necessary flexibility to the electricity system to support the growth of renewable energy generation and contributing to the efficient management of electricity networks.
The newspaper Cinco Días has listed reflections on this topic by Enertis Applus+, which has more than 15 years of experience in this sector.

The growth of renewable energy continues unabated, driven mainly by its high competitiveness. But the intermittent nature of non-manageable sources, mainly solar and wind energy due to their widespread rollout, represents a challenge. It is essential to integrate energy storage solutions that ensure the availability of generation capacity at all times, as well as maintaining the stability and flexibility of the network which are necessary in managing peaks in capacity and energy demand. Deploying it will increase Spain's energy sovereignty, which will protect the Spanish economy from the volatility of the international markets for fossil fuels, thus reinforcing the security of supply and bringing us closer to the goal of climate neutrality.

Spain is in a critical phase in making use of renewable energy. Access points and connections to the grid are being enabled for many photovoltaic projects under development whose Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) - the percentage of energy put into the grid with respect to the maximum amount they could put in if they were producing at the maximum level under optimal conditions every minute of the day - don't even reach 20%. The production of a photovoltaic plant is not consistent throughout the year, it depends on the level of sunshine, so incorporating systems that store energy would increase the value of the CUF and make the most of these limited points.

"Legislation has already made steps forward in this regard, allowing for the hybridisation of different technologies in the same project. Within the framework of the technical-economic feasibility analysis that we put forward for this type of project, we have carried out case studies in which, by hybridising wind, solar and batteries, we have exceeded CUF levels of 50%," explains Santos García, general director of Enertis Applus+.

At present in Spain, batteries are a technology whose viability still has a long way to go in projects applied to the energy balance for the injection of power into the electrical grid during peak hours. Currently, lithium-ion batteries dominate the market for a wide range of uses - such as electric vehicles - and are the most suitable solution for energy storage for periods of less than four hours; while redox flow technologies, suitable for storage for longer periods, are key to the integration of renewables and to providing different services to the network. Other systems that can be considered storage, such as green hydrogen, are beginning to take firm steps forwards along the path towards commercial development.

What Spain needs is a clear regulatory framework that gives certainty on the possible injection that batteries can receive for the services they provide, an open issue and a fundamental matter for investors in order to have an adequate price signal and an expectation of reasonable cost recovery and, in turn, to drive storage deployment.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 923 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
Net income 2022 58,6 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net Debt 2022 723 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,31 €
Average target price 11,15 €
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-9.65%1 116
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.49%41 748
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-13.01%21 559
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.36%13 162
EDENRED SE19.82%13 007
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-10.02%10 620