Applus Services S A : + Laboratories and Discover® Global Network have developed a test tool for contactless mobile payment applications

Share

Both companies are already working on a new adaptation of the Discover Cloud Payment (DCP) testing software for validating mobile payment solutions with QR.

Applus+ Laboratories and Discover® Global Network have finalized a joint project in which they have developed a test tool for the latest version of the 'D-PAS Cloud Application Contactless' specification (also known as Discover Cloud Payment, DCP v1.1).

The test tool allows vendors and laboratories to validate DCP implementations quickly and efficiently through a software that is intuitive, flexible, and reliable.

Successfully completing the DCP tests is a requirement for enabling a Discover payment application in a mobile device or a Host Card Emulator (HCE).

About the Discover Cloud Payment specification

Contactless mobile payments through the Discover Network are based on communication between a payment terminal (PT) and a Mobile D-PAS Card application (DCP Application), located in a Secure Element (SE) that protects sensitive information and storage of secret keys.

The issuers can load the DCP into the operating system (OS) of a mobile device, in a trusted execution environment (TEE) or a white box, and configure it with temporary payment credentials that are generated for each transaction (One-Time Payment Keys, OTPKs).

The future of Discover Cloud Payment

The Discover Cloud Payment tool is still evolving, and work is currently ongoing for its adaptation to the 'QR Code Consumer-Presented Mode' specification, version 0.2b.

This new version of the tool will be designed to evaluate solutions in which the consumer completes a purchase using credentials that have been previously made available to the mobile device through a QR code.