Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Applus Services, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applus Services S A : + Laboratories and Discover® Global Network have developed a test tool for contactless mobile payment applications

07/19/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share

Both companies are already working on a new adaptation of the Discover Cloud Payment (DCP) testing software for validating mobile payment solutions with QR.

Applus+ Laboratories and Discover® Global Network have finalized a joint project in which they have developed a test tool for the latest version of the 'D-PAS Cloud Application Contactless' specification (also known as Discover Cloud Payment, DCP v1.1).

The test tool allows vendors and laboratories to validate DCP implementations quickly and efficiently through a software that is intuitive, flexible, and reliable.

Successfully completing the DCP tests is a requirement for enabling a Discover payment application in a mobile device or a Host Card Emulator (HCE).

About the Discover Cloud Payment specification

Contactless mobile payments through the Discover Network are based on communication between a payment terminal (PT) and a Mobile D-PAS Card application (DCP Application), located in a Secure Element (SE) that protects sensitive information and storage of secret keys.
The issuers can load the DCP into the operating system (OS) of a mobile device, in a trusted execution environment (TEE) or a white box, and configure it with temporary payment credentials that are generated for each transaction (One-Time Payment Keys, OTPKs).

The future of Discover Cloud Payment

The Discover Cloud Payment tool is still evolving, and work is currently ongoing for its adaptation to the 'QR Code Consumer-Presented Mode' specification, version 0.2b.

This new version of the tool will be designed to evaluate solutions in which the consumer completes a purchase using credentials that have been previously made available to the mobile device through a QR code.

Share

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
04:05aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + Laboratories and Discover® Global Network have developed..
PU
07/16APPLUS SERVICES S A : S2A and IDIADA join efforts to investigate aerodynamics of..
PU
07/15APPLUS SERVICES S A : + in Italy delivers statutory, environmental, and health a..
PU
07/14APPLUS SERVICES S A : 10617 14/07/2021 Notification of First Half 2021 Results A..
PU
07/14APPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2021 Notification of First Half Results Announcement
PU
07/05APPLUS SERVICES, S.A. (BME : APPS) acquired Enertis Solar Sl.
CI
06/24APPLUS SERVICES S A : + in Indonesia successfully performed a Jack-Up Rig Simula..
PU
06/23APPLUS SERVICES S A : Gaïa Rating recognises the ESG achievements at Applus+ wit..
PU
06/18APPLUS SERVICES S A : + awarded first contract in Cyprus and enhances the leader..
PU
06/16APPLUS SERVICES S A : + in the UK Receives Constructionline Gold Award
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 738 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
Net income 2021 39,0 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net Debt 2021 700 M 826 M 826 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 1 131 M 1 335 M 1 334 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,93 €
Average target price 10,91 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-12.14%1 433
CINTAS CORPORATION9.27%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE30.22%24 313
LG CORP.2.93%15 059
EDENRED SE4.93%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.52%14 486