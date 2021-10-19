Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to develop facilities for environmental testing of highly automated vehicles

Share

A combination of virtual and physical settings will be developed to efficiently test AVs in controlled weather and lighting conditions (including snow, fog, rain and glare). These capabilities are expected to accelerate the expansion of operational design domains (ODD) and the improvement of the safety and reliability of AVs.

Independent market research by both companies unveiled a need for testing in controlled adverse weather and lighting conditions in the international automotive industry. To cover that need, MHI and Applus+ IDIADA agreed to work jointly towards the best possible solution. This partnership is expected to expand and strengthen the AV products and services provided by both companies. As the next step in their collaboration, a conceptual design of the planned facilities will be developed and aligned with key automotive players.

Dr. Hitoshi Kaguchi, Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., commented: "By combining technologies of the excellent partner Applus+ IDIADA and MHI Group, we will jointly contribute to the realisation of a future safe and secure society in the field of mobility by establishing a verification system, including a Digital Twin for highly automated vehicles."

Joan Carbó, Director, Chassis & Active Safety at Applus+ IDIADA, commented: "Combining MHI's exceptional capabilities in establishing large industrial installations with Applus+ IDIADA's broad knowledge of AV testing and certification will provide the international automotive industry with the unique facilities required for environmental testing in controlled conditions."