Applus Services S A : Notification of Third Quarter 2020 Results Announcement

Applus+ will publish the third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday 27th October at 8.00 am Central European Time (CET).

Presentation

On the same day at 10.00 am CET there will be a webcast presentation and conference call on these results followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be in English and made by Fernando Basabe, Chief Executive Officer and Joan Amigó, Chief Financial Officer. The slides for the presentation will be available to follow on the webcast or can be downloaded in the morning from www.applus.com/en under Investors/Financial Reports.

Webcast

To access the presentation by webcast, follow the link below and register your details.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3rhbadth

Telephone

To listen to the presentation by telephone, or to be able to ask questions, call a number below corresponding to the country you are calling from and quoting the access code 9341839.

Calling from:

Spain +34 91 414 3675

UK +44 (0) 844 481 9752

France +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81

Germany +49 (0) 692 2222 625

US +1 646 741 3167

Standard International Line +44 (0) 207 192 8338

If you have any technical problems during the live call, please email robert.pera@applus.com. For anything else, please email aston.swift@applus.com

Future reporting dates. Before market open:

Full Year 2020 - 23 February 2021