Applus Services S A : Notification on Costa Rica contract for statutory vehicle inspection

Applus+ informs that the President of Costa Rica, Mr. Chaves and the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Amador, yesterday publicly declared that the contract for statutory vehicle inspection services currently rendered by a subsidiary company of Applus+, will not be extended beyond its term on July 15th, 2022.
