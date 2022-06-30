Log in
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
2022-06-30
6.610 EUR   -3.64%
10:03aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : Notification on Costa Rica contract for statutory vehicle inspection
PU
06/29APPLUS SERVICES S A : + Laboratories opens a new laboratory for testing EV batteries
PU
06/28APPLUS SERVICES S A : + Shareholders General Meeting 2022
PU
Applus Services S A : Notification on Costa Rica contract for statutory vehicle inspection

06/30/2022
Applus+ informs that the President of Costa Rica, Mr. Chaves and the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Amador, yesterday publicly declared that the contract for statutory vehicle inspection services currently rendered by a subsidiary company of Applus+, will not be extended beyond its term on July 15th, 2022.

Applus Services SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 950 M 2 042 M 2 042 M
Net income 2022 55,5 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net Debt 2022 728 M 762 M 762 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 978 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,86 €
Average target price 11,18 €
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pablo Filgueira Head-Engineering
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-15.15%1 024
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.96%38 111
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.10%18 056
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.54%11 955
EDENRED SE9.79%11 590
LG CORP.-1.98%9 741