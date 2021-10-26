Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Applus Services, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applus Services S A : Repsol awards Applus+ a contract for the geotechnical study and environmental site characterisation for the construction of a new industrial terminal in Bilbao

10/26/2021 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share

Repsol has awarded Applus+ the geotechnical study of the 50,000 square metre plot on which the new industrial terminal in the port area of Bilbao, in the vicinity of the Petronor Industrial Complex, will be developed. The terminal under construction will focus on different enterprises for the production of synthetic fuels, green hydrogen, the assessment of solid recovered fuels and a logistics centre for hydrogen distribution.

This project will encourage the industrial and technological development of hydrogen and will involve the decarbonisation of various industrial processes. The new industrial terminal will, thus, become the centre for the development of transport of goods and aviation applications, among other sectors, and will also serve to store clean energy in the long term and guarantee its supply.

The main objectives of the service provided by Applus+ are to identify the geotechnical conditions of the plot, establish the mechanical and geotechnical characteristics of the different units that make up the land, both in its current state and in its improved state at the end of the preloading, and prepare a procedure for the execution of the preloading method for the improvement of the ground. It will also define the phreatic levels, and the environmental conditions and chemical aggressiveness of the soil and water that could affect the structures, among other studies.

The works awarded to Applus+ have a 12-week execution period and are based on the drilling of six different boreholes in which standard penetration tests (SPT), pressuremeter tests and sampling are performed.

Besides the geotechnical study, Applus+ will conduct the subsoil environmental characterisation of the plot, an essential task to know the environmental status and the subsoil conditions before the development of earthworks.

In addition to all of the above, Applus+ will also perform a technical requisition for the preloading of the entire plot, and a topographic survey of it, if required.

For this project, Applus+ has set up a multidisciplinary team made up of expert technicians from the Land Engineering, Infrastructures, Environmental Consultancy, Construction and Occupational Risk Prevention departments.

Repsol has learnt from our past performance that we are committed to the safety of people, facilities and the environment, and to meeting tight deadlines for project execution, while providing top quality work. Our ability to build effective interdisciplinary teams functioning at a high level allows us to solve any problem that may arise during the course of the project.

Share

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
03:56aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : Repsol awards Applus+ a contract for the geotechnical study and envi..
PU
02:36aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update
PU
02:16aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2021 Results Announcement of Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update
PU
10/25APPLUS SERVICES S A : + contributes to corrective maintenance on Panama's highways
PU
10/22APPLUS SERVICES S A : Novotec, a company of the Applus+ Group, participates in the design ..
PU
10/19APPLUS SERVICES S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to develop facilities..
PU
10/19APPLUS SERVICES S A : + is the awarded bidder for the provision of fuel sampling and colle..
PU
10/18CAVS AND ADAS : current and future
PU
10/15APPLUS SERVICES S A : + receives numerous international awards for its drive towards digit..
PU
10/14APPLUS SERVICES S A : + surveys 133 kilometres of trans-isthmus pipeline in Panama
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 758 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
Net income 2021 44,7 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net Debt 2021 779 M 905 M 905 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 1 168 M 1 356 M 1 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,18 €
Average target price 11,24 €
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-9.37%1 356
CINTAS CORPORATION21.26%44 319
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.63%24 357
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.22%14 183
EDENRED SE4.83%14 076
LG CORP.-1.03%12 968