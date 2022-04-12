Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Applus Services, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/12 06:02:51 am EDT
7.148 EUR   -0.51%
04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT APPLUS SERVICES S A : Sustainability is at the core of Applus+ operations and policies
PU
04/11APPLUS SERVICES S A : + awarded grant for COLIBRI project
PU
04/08APPLUS SERVICES S A : + partners with Indoorclima, strengthening its energy efficiency services
PU
Summary 
Summary

Applus Services S A : Sustainability is at the core of Applus+ operations and policies

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Protecting the environment, contributing to a better society and good corporate governance (ESG) are the driving forces behind Applus+ activities to operate sustainably, both in terms of the business and the communities in which we operate. Our contribution to sustainability through specific projects and initiatives, as well as the milestones we have achieved, are presented in detail in our Integrated Report 2021.

Our performance, which prioritises a positive impact on our environment, is further supported by the broader long-term trends in the ICT sector: increasing regulatory requirements, the complexity of operations in an increasingly globalised context and outsourcing so customers can focus on the key aspects of their business.

The true purpose of Applus+ is to protect our clients' assets and operations, contributing to greater efficiency and sustainability, which helps reduce clients' impact. External bodies have highlighted the significant initiatives the company has implemented to increase services that contribute directly to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Applus+ has been implementing sustainable policies for years that come directly from its management team and Board of Directors, initiatives that have received external recognition, such as Sustainalytics' 'low risk' ESG factors and good ratings from MSCI ESG Ratings, Gaïa, FTSE4Good and CDP. In line with our support for the energy transition, we have recently joined the American Clean Power Association, the Clean Energy Council of Australia and MESIA, the Middle East Solar Industry Association, all of which bring together companies working towards cleaner energy.

The Applus+ Group remains firmly committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, set out by the United Nations, to ensure the sustainability of the planet. By renewing our membership to the European Commission's Diversity Charter, we're contributing to building a more equitable society.

ESG fits seamlessly into the Applus+ corporate culture and we will continue to strive for improvement, driven by our passion for sustainability and progress towards a better and fairer future.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 918 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
Net income 2022 58,6 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net Debt 2022 708 M 770 M 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 1 025 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,19 €
Average target price 11,15 €
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-11.13%1 115
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.68%42 773
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-13.83%21 598
EDENRED SE18.17%12 971
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.43%12 434
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.27%10 731