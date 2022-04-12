Applus Services S A : Sustainability is at the core of Applus+ operations and policies

Share

Protecting the environment, contributing to a better society and good corporate governance (ESG) are the driving forces behind Applus+ activities to operate sustainably, both in terms of the business and the communities in which we operate. Our contribution to sustainability through specific projects and initiatives, as well as the milestones we have achieved, are presented in detail in our Integrated Report 2021.

Our performance, which prioritises a positive impact on our environment, is further supported by the broader long-term trends in the ICT sector: increasing regulatory requirements, the complexity of operations in an increasingly globalised context and outsourcing so customers can focus on the key aspects of their business.

The true purpose of Applus+ is to protect our clients' assets and operations, contributing to greater efficiency and sustainability, which helps reduce clients' impact. External bodies have highlighted the significant initiatives the company has implemented to increase services that contribute directly to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Applus+ has been implementing sustainable policies for years that come directly from its management team and Board of Directors, initiatives that have received external recognition, such as Sustainalytics' 'low risk' ESG factors and good ratings from MSCI ESG Ratings, Gaïa, FTSE4Good and CDP. In line with our support for the energy transition, we have recently joined the American Clean Power Association, the Clean Energy Council of Australia and MESIA, the Middle East Solar Industry Association, all of which bring together companies working towards cleaner energy.

The Applus+ Group remains firmly committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, set out by the United Nations, to ensure the sustainability of the planet. By renewing our membership to the European Commission's Diversity Charter, we're contributing to building a more equitable society.

ESG fits seamlessly into the Applus+ corporate culture and we will continue to strive for improvement, driven by our passion for sustainability and progress towards a better and fairer future.