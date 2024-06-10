The CNMV communicates the outcome of the takeover bid for Applus Services, S.A. launched by Amber EquityCo, S.L.U.

Click here to read the announcement.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 13:27:07 UTC.