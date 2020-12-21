Log in
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
Applus Services S A : + acquires SAFCO

12/21/2020
Applus+ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the entire share capital of Soil and Foundation Company Limited and Geotechnical and Environmental Company (together 'SAFCO Group') from the founding partners for an initial consideration of USD 30 million (c. €25 million) on a cash and debt free basis.
  • Leading construction testing and inspection services company in Saudi Arabia
  • Strong potential for Applus+ to sell additional services in the region
  • Low capital intensity and accretive margins for Applus+ Group
  • €25 million consideration to be financed from existing liquidity

Read the full announcement here.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:26:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 573 M 1 919 M 1 919 M
Net income 2020 -138 M -168 M -168 M
Net Debt 2020 671 M 819 M 819 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 1 224 M 1 497 M 1 493 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,85 €
Last Close Price 8,57 €
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-24.87%1 497
CINTAS CORPORATION31.69%37 074
TELEPERFORMANCE25.21%19 550
UNITED RENTALS36.44%16 414
EDENRED2.84%14 252
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC15.76%13 067
