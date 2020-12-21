Applus Services S A : + acquires SAFCO

Applus+ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the entire share capital of Soil and Foundation Company Limited and Geotechnical and Environmental Company (together 'SAFCO Group') from the founding partners for an initial consideration of USD 30 million (c. €25 million) on a cash and debt free basis.
Leading construction testing and inspection services company in Saudi Arabia
Strong potential for Applus+ to sell additional services in the region
Low capital intensity and accretive margins for Applus+ Group
€25 million consideration to be financed from existing liquidity
Read the full announcement here.
