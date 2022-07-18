Applus Services S A : + acquires jtsec to advance its strategy in the face of increasing cybersecurity demands

Share

Applus+ reinforces its cybersecurity services to meet the increasing demand boosted by devices connected to the net.

Applus is pleased to announce the acquisition of jtsec, a cybersecurity certification company. This acquisition reinforces Applus+ capacity to meet the increasing demand for products and systems requiring cybersecurity services driven by the Internet of Things (IoT).

The volume of devices connected to the internet is fast growing and reaches all aspects of life including payment systems, routers, vehicles and consumer products. Cybersecurity assessment of these products is increasingly necessary. Applus+ bought Lightship in February, a leading provider of cybersecurity product certification services based in North America, and now acquires jtsec to reinforce its cybersecurity capabilities in the face of these new opportunities.

jtsec is a fast-growing company with an innovative approach to IT product certification and assurance. It is well-positioned to meet the rapid growth in the industry. The managers of jtsec are well-connected to the industry and participate in several European forums that set the path of cybersecurity regulation.

Applus+ Laboratories is an important provider of testing and certification services for sectors like Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, IT and Construction. It has approximately 2,000 employees and offers its services on a global scale from its network of laboratories, located in Europe, Asia and North America.

In cybersecurity, Applus+ Laboratories provides assessment and certification services for high assurance products: electronic ID and passports, electronic payment systems and telecommunications. This latest acquisition is aligned with its strategic plan to gain strength in key technologies to support clients in the worldwide technological change derived from connectivity, energy transition and electrification.

Jordi Brufau, Executive Vice President of the Laboratories division, says: "jtsec is well-known in the sector for its outstanding professionals. We are extremely pleased to have them onboard to face together the upcoming challenges in the fast expanding world of the Internet of Things".

Applus+ is a worldwide leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector for its technical capabilities, innovative approach, and its workforce of over 25,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It is a trusted partner, enhancing the quality and safety of its clients' assets and infrastructures while safeguarding their operations.

The company sets ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) targets every year and monitors their fulfilment. These actions have attracted external recognition from: S&P Global (54, 81% percentile), Sustainalytics (15.6, "Low risk"), MSCI ESG Ratings (AA), from the CDP (B), from Gaïa (71/100) and the inclusion of Applus+ within the FTSE4Good Index Series of Ibex.

