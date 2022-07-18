Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Applus Services, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09 2022-07-18 am EDT
6.365 EUR   +1.27%
03:44aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + acquires jtsec to advance its strategy in the face of increasing cybersecurity demands
PU
07/14Spain's Applus Buys Environmental Consultancy In Colombia
MT
07/14APPLUS SERVICES S A : + acquires K2 Ingeniería, environmental consulting company in Colombia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applus Services S A : + acquires jtsec to advance its strategy in the face of increasing cybersecurity demands

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share

Applus+ reinforces its cybersecurity services to meet the increasing demand boosted by devices connected to the net.

Applus is pleased to announce the acquisition of jtsec, a cybersecurity certification company. This acquisition reinforces Applus+ capacity to meet the increasing demand for products and systems requiring cybersecurity services driven by the Internet of Things (IoT).

The volume of devices connected to the internet is fast growing and reaches all aspects of life including payment systems, routers, vehicles and consumer products. Cybersecurity assessment of these products is increasingly necessary. Applus+ bought Lightship in February, a leading provider of cybersecurity product certification services based in North America, and now acquires jtsec to reinforce its cybersecurity capabilities in the face of these new opportunities.

jtsec is a fast-growing company with an innovative approach to IT product certification and assurance. It is well-positioned to meet the rapid growth in the industry. The managers of jtsec are well-connected to the industry and participate in several European forums that set the path of cybersecurity regulation.

Applus+ Laboratories is an important provider of testing and certification services for sectors like Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, IT and Construction. It has approximately 2,000 employees and offers its services on a global scale from its network of laboratories, located in Europe, Asia and North America.

In cybersecurity, Applus+ Laboratories provides assessment and certification services for high assurance products: electronic ID and passports, electronic payment systems and telecommunications. This latest acquisition is aligned with its strategic plan to gain strength in key technologies to support clients in the worldwide technological change derived from connectivity, energy transition and electrification.

Jordi Brufau, Executive Vice President of the Laboratories division, says: "jtsec is well-known in the sector for its outstanding professionals. We are extremely pleased to have them onboard to face together the upcoming challenges in the fast expanding world of the Internet of Things".

About the Applus+ Group

Applus+ is a worldwide leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector for its technical capabilities, innovative approach, and its workforce of over 25,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It is a trusted partner, enhancing the quality and safety of its clients' assets and infrastructures while safeguarding their operations.

The company sets ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) targets every year and monitors their fulfilment. These actions have attracted external recognition from: S&P Global (54, 81% percentile), Sustainalytics (15.6, "Low risk"), MSCI ESG Ratings (AA), from the CDP (B), from Gaïa (71/100) and the inclusion of Applus+ within the FTSE4Good Index Series of Ibex.

ISIN: ES0105022000 
Symbol: APPS-MC 

For more information visit www.applus.com

Share

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
03:44aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + acquires jtsec to advance its strategy in the face of increasing c..
PU
07/14Spain's Applus Buys Environmental Consultancy In Colombia
MT
07/14APPLUS SERVICES S A : + acquires K2 Ingeniería, environmental consulting company in Colomb..
PU
07/14Applus Services, S.A. announced the agreement to acquire K2 Ingeniería S.A.S.
CI
07/05APPLUS SERVICES S A : + services contribute directly to caring for the environment
PU
06/30APPLUS SERVICES S A : Notification on Costa Rica contract for statutory vehicle inspection
PU
06/29APPLUS SERVICES S A : + Laboratories opens a new laboratory for testing EV batteries
PU
06/28APPLUS SERVICES S A : + Shareholders General Meeting 2022
PU
06/15APPLUS SERVICES S A : + appoints its new CEO
PU
06/15APPLUS SERVICES S A : + CEO Appointment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 945 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
Net income 2022 55,0 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net Debt 2022 716 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 896 M 904 M 904 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,29 €
Average target price 10,83 €
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-22.26%904
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.39%39 492
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-18.95%18 953
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.71%11 521
EDENRED SE13.06%11 504
LG CORP.-6.18%9 184