Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Applus Services, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:40:50 2023-06-14 am EDT
8.895 EUR   +0.85%
03:25aApplus Services S A : + closes the sale of the oil & gas business in the US
PU
02:27aApplus Services S A : Closing of US Oil & Gas business divestment
PU
06/12Applus Services S A : + acquires Rescoll, a leading laboratory in France
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applus Services S A : + closes the sale of the oil & gas business in the US

06/14/2023 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share
Share
  • A major step forward in delivering portfolio evolution strategy
  • Group margin for 2023 expected to increase in excess of 60bps

June 14th, 2023 - Applus+, a global leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of the US nondestructive asset testing and inspection business to Ten Oaks Group, a family office investment group headquartered in the US. This disposal was previously announced on 30 March of this year, subject to customary conditions, which have now been fulfilled.

The business generated revenue of €101.8 million in 2022 at an operating loss, trading under challenging competitive local market conditions over the last few years.

Following this transaction, the Group margin for 2023 is expected to increase in excess of 60 basis points compared to the reported margin last year and before IDIADA Division's accelerated depreciation.

Applus+ is successfully delivering on its strategy and strengthening the quality of the portfolio. In the last six months, Applus+ has announced three disposals of non-core operations, with 2022 revenue sold of more than €150 million. Furthermore, since the Strategic Plan was announced in November 2021, Applus+ has made nine acquisitions, in addition to the purchase of the 20% minority share interest in the statutory vehicle inspection business in Galicia not already owned.

In total, so far, more than €140 million has been invested in strategic areas of the portfolio that enhance the service offering towards more sustainable, higher growth and better margin businesses.

Applus+ Investors contact:
Aston Swift
+34 93 5533 111 - aston.swift@applus.com

Applus+ Media Contact:
María de Sancha Rojo
+34 691 250 977 - maria.sancha@applus.com

About the Applus+ Group

Applus+ is one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector. It has a broad portfolio of services for customers in all types of industries to ensure that their assets and products meet quality, health & safety and environmental standards and regulations.

The company drives increasingly profitable revenue generation through its sustainability services supported by innovation and digitalisation at all levels and invests in the development of proprietary solutions. The Group strategy aligns with the global megatrends of energy transition, electrification and connectivity.

Headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock markets, Applus+ operates in more than 65 countries and employs over 26,000 people. For the full year of 2022, Applus+ reported revenue of €2,050 million, and an adjusted operating profit of €202 million. The total number of shares is 135,867,508 of which 6,793,375 are in Treasury and have been authorised for cancellation in due course.

The Group is at the forefront of ESG best practices, recognised by external ratings agencies.

ISIN: ES0105022000

Symbol: APPS-MC

For more information, visit: https://www.applus.com/global/en

Attachments

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
03:25aApplus Services S A : + closes the sale of the oil & gas business in the US
PU
02:27aApplus Services S A : Closing of US Oil & Gas business divestment
PU
06/12Applus Services S A : + acquires Rescoll, a leading laboratory in France
PU
06/12Applus Services, S.A. acquired Rescoll SARL.
CI
06/09Applus Services S A : + Shareholders General Meeting 2023
PU
06/08Transcript : Applus Services, S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/05Applus Services S A : + teams up with startup Alerion to inspect wind turbines using artif..
PU
06/01Applus Services S A : + acquires CFI, strengthening its automotive testing in China
PU
06/01Applus Services, S.A. acquired Suzhou Chunfen Test Technology Services Co., Ltd.
CI
05/26Applus Services S A : + is once again listed as one of Europe's Climate Leaders according ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 052 M 2 217 M 2 217 M
Net income 2023 59,6 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net Debt 2023 707 M 763 M 763 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 1 179 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,82 €
Average target price 9,80 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julian Jose de Unamuno Moreno Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pablo Filgueira Head-Engineering
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.37.49%1 273
CINTAS CORPORATION7.01%49 278
BUREAU VERITAS SA1.34%11 772
LG CORP.15.11%11 202
RB GLOBAL, INC.-1.78%10 213
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-29.64%9 488
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer