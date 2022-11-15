Applus Services S A : + guarantees health and safety conditions in the construction of an industrial pavilion in Portugal

Share

The project consisted of the construction of a new antibiotic production unit for the pharmaceutical company Bial - Portela & Cª, in Trofa, with Azbil Telstar Technologies SLU being the executing entity.



Applus+ prepared and developed the Health and Safety Plan (HASP) during the implementation phase of the work to control the activities of the executing entity, subcontractors and independent workers; including the organization of the shipyard and its limitations, the emergency system and the environment.



Applus+ was also in charge of monitoring works that involved special risks, special construction processes, activities that were incompatible in time or space, and the communication system between the different people involved in the work.



With this new production unit, the pharmaceutical company Bial increases its logistics capacity and now offers a social building: a space built from scratch, designed to encourage open communication and interaction between all employees. Also, the expansion will allow for the packaging of medicine according to US standards, as well as a production line for this market.



"We are pleased to participate in this expansion project of the pharmaceutical company Bial - Portela & Cª, which will help to produce medicine entirely in Portugal", said Alexandre Cardoso Pereira, Country Manager of Applus+, in Portugal.