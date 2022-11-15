Advanced search
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09 2022-11-15 am EST
6.093 EUR   +0.46%
03:41aApplus Services S A : + guarantees health and safety conditions in the construction of an industrial pavilion in Portugal
PU
11/08Applus Services S A : Second share buyback programme
PU
11/03Applus Services S A : Enertis Applus+ serves as owner's engineer for Aleph Capital's PF ICTIO Alcántara Solar project
PU
Applus Services S A : + guarantees health and safety conditions in the construction of an industrial pavilion in Portugal

11/15/2022 | 03:41am EST
Applus+ was in charge of guaranteeing health and safety conditions on the construction site, an industrial pavilion with 2 floors, and an area of ​​235 m2 with prefabricated concrete.

The project consisted of the construction of a new antibiotic production unit for the pharmaceutical company Bial - Portela & Cª, in Trofa, with Azbil Telstar Technologies SLU being the executing entity.

Applus+ prepared and developed the Health and Safety Plan (HASP) during the implementation phase of the work to control the activities of the executing entity, subcontractors and independent workers; including the organization of the shipyard and its limitations, the emergency system and the environment.

Applus+ was also in charge of monitoring works that involved special risks, special construction processes, activities that were incompatible in time or space, and the communication system between the different people involved in the work.

With this new production unit, the pharmaceutical company Bial increases its logistics capacity and now offers a social building: a space built from scratch, designed to encourage open communication and interaction between all employees. Also, the expansion will allow for the packaging of medicine according to US standards, as well as a production line for this market.

"We are pleased to participate in this expansion project of the pharmaceutical company Bial - Portela & Cª, which will help to produce medicine entirely in Portugal", said Alexandre Cardoso Pereira, Country Manager of Applus+, in Portugal.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 985 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
Net income 2022 53,7 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net Debt 2022 757 M 783 M 783 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 824 M 852 M 852 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,07 €
Average target price 9,44 €
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pablo Filgueira Head-Engineering
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-24.98%852
CINTAS CORPORATION0.16%45 072
EDENRED SE23.59%12 808
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.18%12 367
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-48.29%11 592
LG CORP.3.58%10 043