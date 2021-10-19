Applus Services S A : + is the awarded bidder for the provision of fuel sampling and collection for an important industrial complex located in Galicia, Spain

Share

One of the most important companies in the energy and petrochemical sector in Spain has awarded Applus+ a contract to provide fuel sampling (of naphtha, gasoline, paraffin, diesel and fuel oil) services at its industrial complex in Galicia, as well as for the collection of samples prior to the complete formulation in tanks. The contract includes support in the collection of samples of intermediate products and the formulation of blends in the client's different production units.

Applus+ Environmental Inspection department in Galicia is undertaking this project, and will be covering a number of tasks of which we highlight the following:

Distribution of sampling material and collection of samples three times a day in the different production units.

Cleaning, conditioning and distribution of analysis material from the fuel lab.

Storage and removal of samples after the three-month custody period.

Reception of materials and warehouse management.

Preparation and dispatch of samples every three years for the client's eighteen laboratories in Spain and Portugal to participate in an intercomparison exercise.

Sampling is conducted according to ASTM D4057 (standard practice for manual sampling of petroleum and petroleum products) with the objective of obtaining surface, middle and bottom fuel samples from the storage tank for subsequent quality control of the various products and raw materials.

This service contract began in 2020 and will last for three years. The project will require full availability 365 days a year. Since collection support of samples of intermediate products or formulation of mixtures must be performed around the clock, the Applus+ technical team is divided into 3 daily shifts to provide full availability.

This contract is part of a long-standing relationship with this client, with whom Applus+ has been working for years on various projects. The quality, meticulousness and professionalism of our technicians, and their willingness to strive for excellence in each service allows us to respond to the demanding requirements of projects such as this one.