  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Applus Services, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
Applus Services S A : + is the awarded bidder for the provision of fuel sampling and collection for an important industrial complex located in Galicia, Spain

10/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
One of the most important companies in the energy and petrochemical sector in Spain has awarded Applus+ a contract to provide fuel sampling (of naphtha, gasoline, paraffin, diesel and fuel oil) services at its industrial complex in Galicia, as well as for the collection of samples prior to the complete formulation in tanks. The contract includes support in the collection of samples of intermediate products and the formulation of blends in the client's different production units.

Applus+ Environmental Inspection department in Galicia is undertaking this project, and will be covering a number of tasks of which we highlight the following:

  • Distribution of sampling material and collection of samples three times a day in the different production units.
  • Cleaning, conditioning and distribution of analysis material from the fuel lab.
  • Storage and removal of samples after the three-month custody period.
  • Reception of materials and warehouse management.
  • Preparation and dispatch of samples every three years for the client's eighteen laboratories in Spain and Portugal to participate in an intercomparison exercise.

Sampling is conducted according to ASTM D4057 (standard practice for manual sampling of petroleum and petroleum products) with the objective of obtaining surface, middle and bottom fuel samples from the storage tank for subsequent quality control of the various products and raw materials.

This service contract began in 2020 and will last for three years. The project will require full availability 365 days a year. Since collection support of samples of intermediate products or formulation of mixtures must be performed around the clock, the Applus+ technical team is divided into 3 daily shifts to provide full availability.

This contract is part of a long-standing relationship with this client, with whom Applus+ has been working for years on various projects. The quality, meticulousness and professionalism of our technicians, and their willingness to strive for excellence in each service allows us to respond to the demanding requirements of projects such as this one.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 758 M 2 049 M 2 049 M
Net income 2021 44,7 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
Net Debt 2021 779 M 908 M 908 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 1 226 M 1 422 M 1 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,58 €
Average target price 11,24 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-4.88%1 422
CINTAS CORPORATION19.13%43 542
TELEPERFORMANCE SE30.34%23 935
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.63%14 219
EDENRED SE4.20%13 980
LG CORP.-0.19%12 882