  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Applus Services, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12 2022-11-23 am EST
6.223 EUR   -0.43%
Applus Services S A : + joins Klima energy transition fund

11/23/2022 | 03:05am EST
  • Klima targets investment opportunities in start-ups contributing to the energy transition in Europe and North America
  • Applus+ is now part of a network opening partnership opportunities with innovative companies with technologies to support the energy transition and decarbonisation

23 November 2022 - Applus+, a global leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector, has joined Klima Energy Transition Fund (sponsored by Alantra in partnership with Enagás) alongside the European Investment Fund (EIF) and other institutional, corporate and family office investors. Klima has raised €210 million so far, €60 million over its initial target.

This transaction will accelerate business opportunities for Applus+ with emerging companies linked to smart power grids, energy storage, green hydrogen, circular economy, digitalisation, energy efficiency and sustainable transport. In line with the REPowerEU strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Klima seeks out start-ups that contribute to the energy transition.

"Our partnership with Klima accelerates growth and innovation opportunities on energy transition, it is aligned with our ESG objectives and represents a step forward in our commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability", highlights Cristina Baschwitz, SVP of Corporate Development at Applus+.

The company made this investment through its corporate venturing programme, Applus+ Ventures, created to establish new sources of innovation and to connect with entrepreneurial ecosystems. It provides innovative start-ups with global coverage and strategic, technical and financial support. The initiatives that emerge from the programme allow Applus+ to access new technologies to enhance our portfolio of services.

Applus+ has thus become part of an international network of investors in a sector with a high added value that is committed to sustainability and has impact on our business. Bastien Gambini, Managing Partner of Klima, comments: "We are very happy to have Applus+ on board, an international company present in over 70 countries, committed to sustainability and known for its experience in innovation. With the help of Applus+, Klima will be able to accelerate its search for technological solutions addressing the challenges posed by the energy transition".

Klima has teams in Spain, France and Germany with 40 years of experience in the energy sector. Klima has already made four investments: Mainspring, a US company that has developed a linear electricity generator that works with all types of gas, including hydrogen and biomethane; Meteomatics, a Swiss company that provides high-quality precision meteorological services; Sunroof, a Swedish company that produces integrated photovoltaic panels; and Enmacc, a German energy and environmental commodities trading platform.

Click here to know more about Applus+ Ventures, our corporate venturing programme.


About the Applus+ Group

Applus+ is a worldwide leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector for its technical capabilities, innovative approach, and its workforce of over 25,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It is a trusted partner, enhancing the quality and safety of its clients' assets and infrastructures while safeguarding their operations.

The company sets ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) targets every year and monitors their fulfilment. These actions have attracted external recognition from: S&P Global (54, 81% percentile), Sustainalytics (15.6, "Low risk"), MSCI ESG Ratings (AA), from the CDP (B), from Gaïa (71/100) and the inclusion of Applus+ within the FTSE4Good Index Series of Ibex.

ISIN: ES0105022000
Symbol: APPS-MC

For more information, visit: https://www.applus.com/global/en/

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 08:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 987 M 2 042 M 2 042 M
Net income 2022 53,7 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net Debt 2022 757 M 777 M 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 849 M 873 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pablo Filgueira Head-Engineering
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-22.70%873
CINTAS CORPORATION2.74%45 661
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-45.28%13 418
EDENRED SE28.17%13 267
BUREAU VERITAS SA-10.56%12 069
LG CORP.3.34%9 898