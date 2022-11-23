Applus Services S A : + joins Klima energy transition fund

Share

23 November 2022 - Applus+, a global leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector, has joined Klima Energy Transition Fund (sponsored by Alantra in partnership with Enagás) alongside the European Investment Fund (EIF) and other institutional, corporate and family office investors. Klima has raised €210 million so far, €60 million over its initial target.

This transaction will accelerate business opportunities for Applus+ with emerging companies linked to smart power grids, energy storage, green hydrogen, circular economy, digitalisation, energy efficiency and sustainable transport. In line with the REPowerEU strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Klima seeks out start-ups that contribute to the energy transition.

"Our partnership with Klima accelerates growth and innovation opportunities on energy transition, it is aligned with our ESG objectives and represents a step forward in our commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability", highlights Cristina Baschwitz, SVP of Corporate Development at Applus+.

The company made this investment through its corporate venturing programme, Applus+ Ventures, created to establish new sources of innovation and to connect with entrepreneurial ecosystems. It provides innovative start-ups with global coverage and strategic, technical and financial support. The initiatives that emerge from the programme allow Applus+ to access new technologies to enhance our portfolio of services.

Applus+ has thus become part of an international network of investors in a sector with a high added value that is committed to sustainability and has impact on our business. Bastien Gambini, Managing Partner of Klima, comments: "We are very happy to have Applus+ on board, an international company present in over 70 countries, committed to sustainability and known for its experience in innovation. With the help of Applus+, Klima will be able to accelerate its search for technological solutions addressing the challenges posed by the energy transition".

Klima has teams in Spain, France and Germany with 40 years of experience in the energy sector. Klima has already made four investments: Mainspring, a US company that has developed a linear electricity generator that works with all types of gas, including hydrogen and biomethane; Meteomatics, a Swiss company that provides high-quality precision meteorological services; Sunroof, a Swedish company that produces integrated photovoltaic panels; and Enmacc, a German energy and environmental commodities trading platform.

