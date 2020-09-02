Applus Services S A : + joins a prestigious project in West Africa

Share

Applus+ has become part of a world-scale project: the construction an offshore pipeline of several sections with Carbon Steel and Corossion Resistant Alloy in West Africa. The Pipeline is part of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project.

During the next two years, Applus+ RTD will perform IWEX Girth weld inspection services, next to other NDT services such as DPI (Dye Penetrant Inspection), PMI (Positive Material Identification) and MUT (Manual Ultrasonic Testing).

In the delivery of the NDT services the work will be performed at 5 locations. The work will start first with an AUT (Automated Ultrasonic Testing) qualification in The Netherlands (Rotterdam), followed by Procedure qualification and the prefabrication of pipelines in Indonesia (Batam) and Dubai (Jebel Ali). Simultaneously, other prefabrication work will take place in Mauritania, followed by the pipelaying offshore Senegal.

Activities started in May 2020 and will be completed in 2022. This project is a perfect example of our global presence, reinforces our position in Africa and enables us to expand our activities to larger scale.

