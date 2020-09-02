Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Applus Services, S.A.    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applus Services S A : + joins a prestigious project in West Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:20am EDT
Share

Applus+ has become part of a world-scale project: the construction an offshore pipeline of several sections with Carbon Steel and Corossion Resistant Alloy in West Africa. The Pipeline is part of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project.

During the next two years, Applus+ RTD will perform IWEX Girth weld inspection services, next to other NDT services such as DPI (Dye Penetrant Inspection), PMI (Positive Material Identification) and MUT (Manual Ultrasonic Testing).

In the delivery of the NDT services the work will be performed at 5 locations. The work will start first with an AUT (Automated Ultrasonic Testing) qualification in The Netherlands (Rotterdam), followed by Procedure qualification and the prefabrication of pipelines in Indonesia (Batam) and Dubai (Jebel Ali). Simultaneously, other prefabrication work will take place in Mauritania, followed by the pipelaying offshore Senegal.

Activities started in May 2020 and will be completed in 2022. This project is a perfect example of our global presence, reinforces our position in Africa and enables us to expand our activities to larger scale.

Share

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 08:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
04:20aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + joins a prestigious project in West Africa
PU
08/10APPLUS SERVICES S A : + RTD Global Project Services joins a prestigious pipeline..
PU
07/28APPLUS SERVICES S A : 3655 28/07/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Half Results Presentati..
PU
07/28APPLUS SERVICES S A : 3654 28/07/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Half Results Announceme..
PU
07/28APPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2020 First Half Results Announcement
PU
07/14APPLUS SERVICES S A : + incorporates into its pathology reports the 3D modelling..
PU
07/10APPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2020 Notification of First Half Results Announcement
PU
07/10APPLUS SERVICES S A : 3349 10/07/2020 Notification of First Half 2020 Results An..
PU
06/22APPLUS SERVICES S A : 9999 22/06/2020 The Government of Catalonia has initiated ..
PU
05/29APPLUS SERVICES S A : 2493 29/05/2020 Resolutions approved by the General Shareh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 590 M 1 892 M 1 892 M
Net income 2020 -139 M -165 M -165 M
Net Debt 2020 554 M 660 M 660 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 985 M 1 178 M 1 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,13 €
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Spread / Highest target 66,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-39.52%1 178
CINTAS CORPORATION24.61%34 490
TELEPERFORMANCE19.92%18 141
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC16.78%13 155
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED61.87%12 936
UNITED RENTALS9.46%12 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group