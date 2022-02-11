Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applus Services S A : + joins the Science Based Targets initiative on the road to zero emissions

02/11/2022 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share

Applus+ has taken a new step towards our commitment to the environment on joining the "Business Ambition for 1.5ºC" campaign, as part of the Science Based Targets (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard initiative. The SBTi will help the Group to define targets for emission reductions based on scientific standards.

Together with SBTi, Applus+ will develop ambitious practices to reduce emissions throughout our value chain and assist in limiting global warming to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial revolution levels. The Spanish newspaper Expansión has reported on the Applus+ Group's adherence to this international initiative, detailing the importance of companies mobilising to reduce emissions.

Applus+ has defined short-term objectives to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% in 2024 compared to the base year of 2019, and the Group has committed to an ultimate goal of zero emissions by 2050. A net-zero emissions company is one that achieves a state in which the activities within its value-chain result in no net impact on the climate from greenhouse gas emissions. and neutralises those residual emissions that it cannot eliminate.

SBTi standards follow rigorous scientific criteria that ensure that the positive impact on the environment is real. The standards were defined after extensive, transparent and inclusive research involving academia, scientists and experts from various countries, civil society and the business sector.

This commitment places Applus+ at the forefront of sustainability by joining various international organisations and initiatives allied to SBTi: the United Nations' Global Compact, the CDP, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

By committing to emissions reduction, Applus+ is also part of the "Race to Zero" campaign, which brings together non-state entities from 120 countries to completely eliminate emissions by 2050, the largest alliance in history in pursuit of this goal.

At Applus+, we continue to integrate sustainability into our business strategy. We have strengthened our ESG commitment in a decisive way, setting specific targets worldwide linked to the variable remuneration of our executives. The success of our initiatives is reflected in various external recognitions, as well as in our membership of specialised organisations.

To find out more, go to Integrated Report (ESG) 2020.

Share

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 762 M 2 024 M 2 024 M
Net income 2021 43,9 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net Debt 2021 731 M 839 M 839 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 434 M 1 434 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Average target price 11,28 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.8.10%1 434
CINTAS CORPORATION-13.88%39 590
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.40%22 110
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.88%13 052
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.79%11 648
EDENRED SA-4.68%11 067