    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Applus Services S A : + Annual General Meeting 2021

05/31/2021 | 10:50am EDT
On Friday 28th May, Applus+ held its Annual General Meeting for 2021, the seventh since the Group's stock-market listing. This year, the AGM was held completely remotely to guarantee the health and safety of everyone in the current circumstance of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Cole, Chairman of Applus+, and Fernando Basabe, CEO of Applus+, presented their review of the Company's management and the measures taken by the Group to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and reinforced the financial strength of the Group. They also gave details of the progress made towards higher sustainability in the operations across the company.

Here, Fernando Basabe highlighted that sustainability management is an integral part of the Group's services and is a fundamental pillar that creates new opportunities for Applus+. In addition, he presented the acquisitions made in the past 12 months in the growth markets adding strategic value for the Group.

During the AGM, all items proposed by the Board of Directors were approved with broad shareholder support. Among the items approved, Cristina Henríquez de Luna Basagoiti was re-elected as Independent Director; also approved were the annual accounts, the statement of non-financial information, and the distribution of dividends. In addition, applicable statutes and regulations were amended to facilitate the future holding of meetings and board meetings exclusively by remote teleconferencing, among other resolutions.

The corporate culture at Applus+ is founded on strong shareholder relations, which depends on active collaboration in the areas of Group strategy, leadership and governance. This commitment is embodied in our Policy for the communication of economic-financial, non-financial and corporate information and communication and contact with shareholders, institutional investors and proxy advisors, which has an objective to maintain an open and constructive dialogue with our investor community.

Applus Services SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
