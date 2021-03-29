Applus Services S A : + Automotive arrives in Mexico and continues to consolidate its position in Latin America

Share

Applus+, the world leader in statutory vehicle inspection and a global leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector, strengthens its position in Latin America with a new contract in Mexico.

Applus+ Automotive joins the competition for the first time in the Mexican market. The company will operate three new vehicle-emission control centers, two in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara (the capital of the state of Jalisco) and one in Puerto Vallarta, with a total of 21 test lanes.

The Jalisco state government chose Applus+ to manage an Environmental Services contract running until September 2034. This expansion is part of the 'Responsible Verification' program, which is mandatory for official state and municipal vehicles, frequent use/fleet vehicles such as taxis and taxi platforms, and diesel engine vehicles. The programs' main objective is to improve air quality and as a consequence the quality of life for the states' citizens.

The company expects to continue to grow and reinforce its leadership through statutory-vehicle-inspection programs, promoting environmental safeguards and road safety. At a regional level in Latin America, Applus+ operates statutory-vehicle-inspection programs in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

Marcelo E. Martinez, Applus+ Automotive's Director for Latin America, confirmed: 'It is a great satisfaction for our division to have won these contracts, which represent our first operations in a market like Mexico with great growth potential, where we will concentrate our efforts to grow and consolidate'.

Applus+, the world leader in statutory vehicle inspection, is present in 16 countries, performs more than 20 million vehicle inspections annually, and has over 2,000 stations worldwide.