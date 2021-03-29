Log in
Applus Services S A : + Automotive arrives in Mexico and continues to consolidate its position in Latin America

03/29/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Applus+, the world leader in statutory vehicle inspection and a global leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector, strengthens its position in Latin America with a new contract in Mexico.

Applus+ Automotive joins the competition for the first time in the Mexican market. The company will operate three new vehicle-emission control centers, two in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara (the capital of the state of Jalisco) and one in Puerto Vallarta, with a total of 21 test lanes.

The Jalisco state government chose Applus+ to manage an Environmental Services contract running until September 2034. This expansion is part of the 'Responsible Verification' program, which is mandatory for official state and municipal vehicles, frequent use/fleet vehicles such as taxis and taxi platforms, and diesel engine vehicles. The programs' main objective is to improve air quality and as a consequence the quality of life for the states' citizens.

The company expects to continue to grow and reinforce its leadership through statutory-vehicle-inspection programs, promoting environmental safeguards and road safety. At a regional level in Latin America, Applus+ operates statutory-vehicle-inspection programs in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

Marcelo E. Martinez, Applus+ Automotive's Director for Latin America, confirmed: 'It is a great satisfaction for our division to have won these contracts, which represent our first operations in a market like Mexico with great growth potential, where we will concentrate our efforts to grow and consolidate'.

Applus+, the world leader in statutory vehicle inspection, is present in 16 countries, performs more than 20 million vehicle inspections annually, and has over 2,000 stations worldwide.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 11:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
