Applus Services S A : + delivers helium leak test at a chemical plant in Oman

Share

Approached for our expertise in the region, our team of technicians at Applus+ identified the problem and provided the client with a customised solution that would ensure the plant returned to normal operation as quickly as possible.

A helium leak test was identified as the best solution for the client. This technique is conducted with the use of a mass spectrometer, which is calibrated to detect the presence of helium molecules. Helium molecules are inert and atomic in size, so the properties of helium as a tracer gas can detect very small leaks which other types of leak tests may not locate.

Our team of experts ensured that the most appropriate mass spectrometer equipment, set up and method were deployed, which enabled a quick turnaround for the client. The client was very satisfied with the knowledge, expertise and quality of service delivered by Applus+.

Applus+ has been offering helium-leak testing services in Oman since 2012. The service has proved to be highly successful for our clients' operations and this allowed Applus+ to develop local capabilities in Oman.