    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
Applus Services S A : + delivers helium leak test at a chemical plant in Oman

06/11/2021 | 04:12am EDT
A chemical plant in Oman contracted Applus+ to conduct a helium leak test at our client's facility in Muscat for a suspected vacuum leak.

Approached for our expertise in the region, our team of technicians at Applus+ identified the problem and provided the client with a customised solution that would ensure the plant returned to normal operation as quickly as possible.

A helium leak test was identified as the best solution for the client. This technique is conducted with the use of a mass spectrometer, which is calibrated to detect the presence of helium molecules. Helium molecules are inert and atomic in size, so the properties of helium as a tracer gas can detect very small leaks which other types of leak tests may not locate.

Our team of experts ensured that the most appropriate mass spectrometer equipment, set up and method were deployed, which enabled a quick turnaround for the client. The client was very satisfied with the knowledge, expertise and quality of service delivered by Applus+.

Applus+ has been offering helium-leak testing services in Oman since 2012. The service has proved to be highly successful for our clients' operations and this allowed Applus+ to develop local capabilities in Oman.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 760 M 2 145 M 2 145 M
Net income 2021 37,7 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net Debt 2021 676 M 824 M 824 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 1 226 M 1 491 M 1 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,11 €
Last Close Price 8,59 €
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-4.77%1 491
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.66%36 546
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.26%22 510
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.36%14 399
EDENRED SE3.12%14 323
LG CORP.14.17%13 994