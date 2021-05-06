Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Applus Services, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Applus Services S A : + type-approves a new radio device with 5G-SA and 5G-NSA technology

05/06/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Applus+ Laboratories has successfully managed the Type Approval for a new automotive Telematic Control Unit (TCU) intended to be marketed in China. The TCU will provide connectivity and telematic services to a high-end vehicle's platform.

China is one of the few countries with a 5G standalone (5G-SA) network infrastructure already in place. In order to enter the Chinese market, every new 5G device needs to comply with its 5G-SA specifications.

Although there are some vehicles in the market already equipped with a 5G TCU, these are only able to operate on the non-standalone infrastructure (5G-NSA). This type of network has been the initial option implemented by most countries where 5G networks rely on the existing 4G LTE network infrastructure.

In the project, three different approval schemes were managed: CCC, SRRC and NAL. Compliance with all three is required to market TCUs in China.

Applus+ Laboratories manages global market access projects for wireless devices and equipment and is a benchmark supplier of testing and certification services for automotive supply chain. Contact our regulation experts to start planning the best routes to achieve compliance in all your target markets or visit our website to get more information about our radio type approval services.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 732 M 2 082 M 2 082 M
Net income 2021 41,0 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net Debt 2021 682 M 820 M 820 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 517 M 1 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,99 €
Last Close Price 8,86 €
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-1.77%1 517
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.38%36 851
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.61%22 469
LG CORP.44.57%19 654
EDENRED0.71%13 629
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.46%13 482