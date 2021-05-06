Applus Services S A : + type-approves a new radio device with 5G-SA and 5G-NSA technology

Share

Applus+ Laboratories has successfully managed the Type Approval for a new automotive Telematic Control Unit (TCU) intended to be marketed in China. The TCU will provide connectivity and telematic services to a high-end vehicle's platform.

China is one of the few countries with a 5G standalone (5G-SA) network infrastructure already in place. In order to enter the Chinese market, every new 5G device needs to comply with its 5G-SA specifications.

Although there are some vehicles in the market already equipped with a 5G TCU, these are only able to operate on the non-standalone infrastructure (5G-NSA). This type of network has been the initial option implemented by most countries where 5G networks rely on the existing 4G LTE network infrastructure.

In the project, three different approval schemes were managed: CCC, SRRC and NAL. Compliance with all three is required to market TCUs in China.

Applus+ Laboratories manages global market access projects for wireless devices and equipment and is a benchmark supplier of testing and certification services for automotive supply chain. Contact our regulation experts to start planning the best routes to achieve compliance in all your target markets or visit our website to get more information about our radio type approval services.

