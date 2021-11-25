Applus Services S A : + presents their PAV-DT technology at Vision 2025, the conference connecting Spain and Latin America

Share

Applus+ participated at the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) presentation day for its Vision 2025 Agenda, organised together with Spain's export and investment organisation ICEX. At the event, Applus+ presented PAV-DT, a cutting-edge technology for road management.

The IDB, the main source of financing for developing Latin America and the Caribbean, together with ICEX, organised the conference to present its vision for an innovative and sustainable future for Latin America. Two parallel technical seminars were held with the participation of the IDB and Spanish companies.

Applus+ participated in the discussions, in which the Group's representatives addressed the challenge of "Smart Roads" within the framework of digital transformation for greater efficiency, sustainability and inclusion of infrastructure services in LAC, one of the framework themes.

Applus+ presented its PAV-DT digital solution, which is a revolutionary technology allowing real-time, low-cost monitoring of road conditions. The proprietary solution offers all of Latin America's needs for efficient, low-cost and cutting-edge road-pavement management and maintenance. Click here to learn more about this smart-road tool, developed together with a European consortium and co-financed by the European Union under the Horizon 2020 innovation programme.

The IDB provides financial solutions and support to improve Latin American communities. Its Vision 2025 Agenda identifies and prioritises innovation and digitalisation as fundamental pillars for promotion in four areas of work: regional integration and strengthening of value chains; support for small and medium-sized enterprises; promotion of the digital economy; and prioritisation of responses to gender and climate change issues.

To promote this agenda, Nadia Calviño, Spain's First Vice-President and Minister of Economic Affairs, attended the event, where she advocated increasing the presence of Spanish companies in Latin America and being more active in the IDB.

The president of the IDB, Mauricio Claver-Carone, highlighted Spain's key role in making Latin America visible in European institutions, which is why the IDB's European headquarters remain in Madrid after taking office. "I am convinced that the Spanish private sector will play a key role in the recovery and modernisation of Latin American and Caribbean economies," he said.