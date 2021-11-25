Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Applus Services, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applus Services S A : + presents their PAV-DT technology at Vision 2025, the conference connecting Spain and Latin America

11/25/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share

Applus+ participated at the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) presentation day for its Vision 2025 Agenda, organised together with Spain's export and investment organisation ICEX. At the event, Applus+ presented PAV-DT, a cutting-edge technology for road management.

The IDB, the main source of financing for developing Latin America and the Caribbean, together with ICEX, organised the conference to present its vision for an innovative and sustainable future for Latin America. Two parallel technical seminars were held with the participation of the IDB and Spanish companies.

Applus+ participated in the discussions, in which the Group's representatives addressed the challenge of "Smart Roads" within the framework of digital transformation for greater efficiency, sustainability and inclusion of infrastructure services in LAC, one of the framework themes.

Applus+ presented its PAV-DT digital solution, which is a revolutionary technology allowing real-time, low-cost monitoring of road conditions. The proprietary solution offers all of Latin America's needs for efficient, low-cost and cutting-edge road-pavement management and maintenance. Click here to learn more about this smart-road tool, developed together with a European consortium and co-financed by the European Union under the Horizon 2020 innovation programme.

The IDB provides financial solutions and support to improve Latin American communities. Its Vision 2025 Agenda identifies and prioritises innovation and digitalisation as fundamental pillars for promotion in four areas of work: regional integration and strengthening of value chains; support for small and medium-sized enterprises; promotion of the digital economy; and prioritisation of responses to gender and climate change issues.

To promote this agenda, Nadia Calviño, Spain's First Vice-President and Minister of Economic Affairs, attended the event, where she advocated increasing the presence of Spanish companies in Latin America and being more active in the IDB.

The president of the IDB, Mauricio Claver-Carone, highlighted Spain's key role in making Latin America visible in European institutions, which is why the IDB's European headquarters remain in Madrid after taking office. "I am convinced that the Spanish private sector will play a key role in the recovery and modernisation of Latin American and Caribbean economies," he said.

Share

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
06:50aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + presents their PAV-DT technology at Vision 2025, the conference co..
PU
03:30aTHE PIONEERS PROJECT : Protective Innovations of New Equipment for Enhanced Rider Safety
PU
11/23APPLUS SERVICES S A : + performs the inspection of offshore tanks for a major hydrocarbon ..
PU
11/22APPLUS SERVICES S A : + and Enertis + participate in the renewable energy event Energyear ..
PU
11/22Applus Appoints Brendan Connolly as Non-Executive Director
CI
11/19APPLUS SERVICES S A : + launches a collaboration programme with entrepreneurs and startups
PU
11/18Brendan Connolly Joins as an Independent Director to the Board of Applus Services, S.A...
CI
11/18APPLUS SERVICES S A : Changes in the Board of Directors
PU
11/15APPLUS SERVICES S A : + provides consulting services for the construction administration a..
PU
11/11Applus+ to Exhibit in ADIPEC 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 763 M 1 978 M 1 978 M
Net income 2021 41,4 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2021 759 M 851 M 851 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 1 137 M 1 273 M 1 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,96 €
Average target price 11,45 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-11.75%1 273
CINTAS CORPORATION24.93%45 661
TELEPERFORMANCE SE29.64%23 124
BUREAU VERITAS SA31.02%14 420
EDENRED SE-9.05%11 772
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-3.15%11 744