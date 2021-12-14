Applus Services S A : + receives over 20 awards in 2021 recognising its work to pursue excellence, sustainability and innovation

Share

Throughout 2021, Applus+ has been honoured with many awards that recognise the Group's performance at an international level in different areas of business management.

The awards and recognitions received included:

Diversity and equality: Applus+ has a people-centred culture, fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment that promotes the success and development of each individual. For this focus, the company has been recognised as one of the seven best companies within this framework by the European DiversityAwards at a European level.

Management: The company has been awarded the silver medal for its marketing and brand communication actions at a European level by the Transform Awards. In addition, Applus+ also won the EuropeanExcellence Awards for its brand management, the communication campaign to spread brand awareness and its internal deployment.

Culture and talent management: Applus+ constantly deploys an HR management strategy to attract, develop and retain the best professionals. This excellence has been recognised in different awards: silver award at the Inspiring Workplace Awards in Europe; bronze awards at the HCM Excellence Award, the Stevie Awards, and the Employer Brand Management Awards at a European level. Applus+ was also selected among the eight best companies in the Business Culture Awards and received the Top Employer certificate from the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme in Latin America and Spain.

Health and safety: Applus+ ensures that the health and safety of all its professionals is a priority. Thiscommitment was rewarded with the Construction Gold Award that certifies Applus+ within SSIP (Safety Schemes In Procurement) in the UK and recognised by the National Safety Council of the USA, which has highlighted the development of safety programmes and continuous improvements in this area.

ESG: Driven by a passion for moving towards a safer and more sustainable future, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators at Applus+ are in line with the overall strategy of the Group, which has obtained an overall score of 72 out of 100 in the Gaïa Rating agency's assessment. In addition, Sustainalytics has rated at 15.6 Applus+' ESG risk level, which places us among the top 11% of all companies analysed.

Digital Transformation: Applus+ is delivering an ambitious strategy to accelerate its digital transformation during the coronavirus pandemic, including digital initiatives such as process robotisation solutions and asynchronous interviewing, where the Talent team member asks candidates to answer questions by recording themselves on video. As a culmination of this digital transformation, we have partnered with Workday, the leading tool for the complete digitisation of people management processes. In one year, Applus+ has implemented most of the Workday modules simultaneously in three countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal), something which few companies globally have done before. It is also one of the first projects deployed completely online, without face-to-face meetings. For this programme, we won the silver award in the "Most Innovative Use of HR Technology" category at the Globee Awards.



Applus+ has also been recognised with two Platinum and two Gold awards at the Ava Digital Awards and bronze at the Stevie Awards. Applus+ has been selected among the five best companies in the world at the Business Culture Awards, among the four best companies in Europe at the Tiara Awards, and recognised as one of the three best large companies in Spain at the ABB Ability Digital Awards.

Innovation and excellence: Innovation is present throughout the value chain at Applus+. These aspectsare integrated into every process, becoming the driving force to open and propel the business and contributing to the continuous evolution of the company. We have received two awards to support this initiative: Applus+ IDIADA has been recognised at the UK-Spain Business Awards in the "Driving Innovation" category; and Applus+ in the UK has received the Gold ECITB Skills & Training Charter Membership, awarded by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board, the highest distinction a member can receive for achieving the skills and standards in the construction engineering industry.

As a company, we are proud of the recognitions achieved throughout 2021, and we will continue to strive in all areas to improve and go beyond standards together.

You can read the details of all the awards and recognitions here.