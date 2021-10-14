Log in
Applus Services S A : + surveys 133 kilometres of trans-isthmus pipeline in Panama

10/14/2021
In order to ensure the integrity of the trans-isthmus pipeline of an important hydrocarbon transport and storage company in Panama, Applus+ will conduct a CIPS survey of 133 kilometres of the pipeline.

This will consist of troubleshooting the cathodic protection levels, carrying out a step-by-step evaluation of potential failures through the pipeline route. To perform a comprehensive diagnosis of the entire system, the cathodic protection rectifier units and the measuring stations located on the right of way, are also examined.

These evaluations are the main tool to assess the state of the cathodic protection of the pipeline, and the data obtained helps to estimate what actions can be taken to avoid affecting the installation, ensure safe operation and update the inspection, maintenance and repair plans.

NACE CP4 certified protection specialists participate in the project and under standards such as NACE (Control of External Corrosion on Underground or Submerged Metallic Piping Systems) and API 1160 (Managing System Integrity for Hazardous Liquid Pipelines), evaluate the results to improve the protection and useful life of the asset.

Worthy of note are our technicians' capabilities to overcome challenges throughout the evaluation, such as the topographical and local weather conditions.

Applus+ continues to effectively meet clients' needs and obtain good results in different projects.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 758 M 2 039 M 2 039 M
Net income 2021 44,7 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net Debt 2021 779 M 904 M 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 1 211 M 1 402 M 1 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,48 €
Average target price 11,24 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-5.99%1 402
CINTAS CORPORATION14.67%41 914
TELEPERFORMANCE SE26.50%23 325
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.35%14 029
EDENRED SE1.53%13 584
LG CORP.-2.69%12 522