Applus Services S A : + surveys 133 kilometres of trans-isthmus pipeline in Panama

Share

This will consist of troubleshooting the cathodic protection levels, carrying out a step-by-step evaluation of potential failures through the pipeline route. To perform a comprehensive diagnosis of the entire system, the cathodic protection rectifier units and the measuring stations located on the right of way, are also examined.

In order to ensure the integrity of the trans-isthmus pipeline of an important hydrocarbon transport and storage company in Panama, Applus+ will conduct a CIPS survey of 133 kilometres of the pipeline.

These evaluations are the main tool to assess the state of the cathodic protection of the pipeline, and the data obtained helps to estimate what actions can be taken to avoid affecting the installation, ensure safe operation and update the inspection, maintenance and repair plans.

NACE CP4 certified protection specialists participate in the project and under standards such as NACE (Control of External Corrosion on Underground or Submerged Metallic Piping Systems) and API 1160 (Managing System Integrity for Hazardous Liquid Pipelines), evaluate the results to improve the protection and useful life of the asset.

Worthy of note are our technicians' capabilities to overcome challenges throughout the evaluation, such as the topographical and local weather conditions.

Applus+ continues to effectively meet clients' needs and obtain good results in different projects.