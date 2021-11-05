Log in
Applus+ debates about green hydrogen with Spain's leading energy companies

11/05/2021 | 09:58am EDT
Representatives from Naturgy, Repsol, Iberdrola, Endesa and Enagás attended a roundtable organised by Applus+ to analyse key aspects for the development of green hydrogen in Spain: incentives and clear regulation.

According to the latest estimates, Spain is one of the European countries with the greatest potential for producing green hydrogen, generated from renewable sources and energies. Applus+ is committed to the development of this new energy vector and has a broad portfolio of key services for the entire value chain. We participate in the main green hydrogen projects launched in Spain, led by the major companies in the sector.

The five largest energy companies in Spain are leading the development of Green H2 in the country, and Applus+ has managed to bring them all together to discuss what is necessary to drive green hydrogen in the country: incentives, public funds and a clear, common and stable regulation. Not only for the production phase, but also for distribution and end use, as well as temporary specific mechanisms to drive early projects.

Together with the newspaper El Confidencial, we held a closed-door event with six high-level speakers: Sergio Merelo de Barberá, Director of Renewables at Applus+ Group; Silvia Sanjoaquín, Head of New Business Development at Naturgy; Javier Maceiras, Head of Green Hydrogen Development Iberia at Endesa; Millán García-Tola, Director of the Green H2 Division at Iberdrola; Matilde García, Industrial Development Senior Manager in the Hydrogen Directorate at Repsol; and Antón Martínez, General Director of Renewables and Services at Enagás.

"Three key aspects in the development of green hydrogen are: public funds, essential in this first phase to ensure the viability of the projects; a clear homogeneous regulation; and the development of the entire value chain, with special focus on end uses. A lot is said about generation, transportation, distribution, and storage, but if we look at green hydrogen's potential for decarbonisartion, 20% covers its industrial use. The remaining 80% end use is yet to be developed, mainly in transportation and the service sector, and even for energy storage when there's a surplus, among others", explains Sergio Merelo de Barberá, Applus+ Director of Renewables.

The five participating companies are leading the change in the hydrogen sector in Spain, and as an ally of them all, Applus+ offers its know-how in risk analysis, engineering services, quality control, environment management and occupational health and safety, essential to ensure that the projects comply with regulations while safeguarding their development in relation to HSQE.

To read the full details of the initiatives discussed, click here.

This publication is only available in Spanish.

Applus Services SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 13:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
