Applus+ to Exhibit in ADIPEC 2021

Applus+ will exhibit in one of the largest energy exhibitions in the world, the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference ( ADIPEC ), set to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (EUA) between 15-18 November 2021.

Organized by the leaders of international energy corporations, energy associations and regulatory agencies, ADIPEC has become internationally renowned as the world's premier energy industry conference, providing industry players with the occasion to engage and identify the opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

Applus+ will participate in the ADIPEC Technical Conference, where Niels Pörtzgen will present a paper titled "Extending FMC-Based Ultrasonic Imaging Practices to Smaller Wall Thickness". The presentation will take place on Tuesday, 16th November between 09:15 - 09:30 at ePoster Station #3.



We invite you to visit the Applus+ Exhibition Stand in Hall 6, Stand 6270, where we will be demonstrating a selection of our advanced testing and inspection solutions:

Applus+ RTD IWEX: An ultrasonic imaging method based on full matrix capture data acquisition to image crack-like features in welds and pipe bodies such as seam weld anomalies, girth weld anomalies, and pipe body cracking like SCC.

An ultrasonic imaging method based on full matrix capture data acquisition to image crack-like features in welds and pipe bodies such as seam weld anomalies, girth weld anomalies, and pipe body cracking like SCC. Applus+ RTD DTI Trekscan: The first free-floating pipeline in-line inspection tool designed to traverse back-to-back one-dimensional (1D) bends, with an optimum speed of one-meter-per-second (2.2 mph). It can run in pipelines previously considered to be 'unpiggable'.

The first free-floating pipeline in-line inspection tool designed to traverse back-to-back one-dimensional (1D) bends, with an optimum speed of one-meter-per-second (2.2 mph). It can run in pipelines previously considered to be 'unpiggable'. Applus+ HEX System: An alternative access solution in lieu of scaffolding for the internal inspection and maintenance of spherical storage tanks.

