Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Applus Services, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/11 08:59:05 am
7.84 EUR   -0.19%
08:37aApplus+ to Exhibit in ADIPEC 2021
PU
04:18aNotification of Strategy Update
PU
11/10Applus+ Indonesia successfully performs a remote inspection on an oil platform in the UAE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applus+ to Exhibit in ADIPEC 2021

11/11/2021 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share

Applus+ will exhibit in one of the largest energy exhibitions in the world, the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), set to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (EUA) between 15-18 November 2021.

Organized by the leaders of international energy corporations, energy associations and regulatory agencies, ADIPEC has become internationally renowned as the world's premier energy industry conference, providing industry players with the occasion to engage and identify the opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

Applus+ will participate in the ADIPEC Technical Conference, where Niels Pörtzgen will present a paper titled "Extending FMC-Based Ultrasonic Imaging Practices to Smaller Wall Thickness". The presentation will take place on Tuesday, 16th November between 09:15 - 09:30 at ePoster Station #3.

We invite you to visit the Applus+ Exhibition Stand in Hall 6, Stand 6270, where we will be demonstrating a selection of our advanced testing and inspection solutions:

  • Applus+ RTD IWEX: An ultrasonic imaging method based on full matrix capture data acquisition to image crack-like features in welds and pipe bodies such as seam weld anomalies, girth weld anomalies, and pipe body cracking like SCC.
  • Applus+ RTD DTI Trekscan: The first free-floating pipeline in-line inspection tool designed to traverse back-to-back one-dimensional (1D) bends, with an optimum speed of one-meter-per-second (2.2 mph). It can run in pipelines previously considered to be 'unpiggable'.
  • Applus+ HEX System: An alternative access solution in lieu of scaffolding for the internal inspection and maintenance of spherical storage tanks.

We look forward to meeting you face-to-face in Abu Dhabi at ADIPEC 2021! To register for a complimentary visitor pass, visit the ADIPEC website or click here: ADIPEC 2021 Visitor Pass.

Follow our #roadtoADIPEC2021 #applusatADIPEC2021 in our social media channels.

Share

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
08:37aApplus+ to Exhibit in ADIPEC 2021
PU
04:18aNotification of Strategy Update
PU
11/10Applus+ Indonesia successfully performs a remote inspection on an oil platform in the U..
PU
11/09Applus+ IDIADA and Coventry University collaborate on engineering safe and secure V2X v..
PU
11/08Applus+ in Italy is the successful bidder for the inspection of pressure equipment for ..
PU
11/05Applus+ debates about green hydrogen with Spain's leading energy companies
PU
11/04Applus+ IDIADA China expands its engineering services with the opening of a VI-grade dr..
PU
11/02Applus+ in Italy is the successful bidder for the inspection and expediting of offshore..
PU
10/28Applus+ inspects the pipes of a major mining pipeline in Brazil
PU
10/26APPLUS SERVICES S A : Repsol awards Applus+ a contract for the geotechnical study and envi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 765 M 2 024 M 2 024 M
Net income 2021 41,4 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2021 750 M 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 294 M 1 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,86 €
Average target price 11,40 €
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Díaz Compliance Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-12.92%1 294
CINTAS CORPORATION22.76%44 870
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.74%24 211
BUREAU VERITAS SA32.81%15 061
EDENRED SE-4.57%12 727
LG CORP.-4.99%12 306