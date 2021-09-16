Log in
    PKG   GB0006710643

APPRECIATE GROUP PLC

(PKG)
  Report
Hardman & Co Research : Q&A with Mark Thomas on Appreciate Group: APP gives investors potentially explosive growth

09/16/2021 | 07:31am EDT
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Appreciate Group: APP gives investors potentially explosive growth 16-Sep-2021 / 12:30 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Video |

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Appreciate Group | APP gives investors potentially explosive growth

Appreciate Group (APP) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark explains why he called his note 'Appreciate Group Solid core + digital disruption = unique model.' Tells us more about the business, explains how digitalisation is an important growing trend, the PayPoint deal and what we learnt from the latest results.

Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/604611464

To read the transcript of this interview, click here

Read our latest report on APP here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Mark Thomas 
London                                              mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1233933 16-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233933&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

All news about APPRECIATE GROUP PLC
07:31aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Q&A with Mark Thomas on Appreciate Group: APP gives inve..
DJ
09/01HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Appreciate Group (Initiation of coverage): Solid core + ..
DJ
08/26APPRECIATE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/29Appreciate Group plc Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended..
CI
06/29Appreciate Group plc Recommends Final Dividend for Year 2021, Payable on 1 Oc..
CI
05/27Appreciate Group plc Enters New Partnership with PayPoint plc
CI
04/29Appreciate Group plc Provides Earning Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
02/25APPRECIATE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/12Appreciate Group plc Provides Earning Guidance for the Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2020Appreciate Group plc Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2022 5,42 M 7,49 M 7,49 M
Net cash 2022 16,2 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 5,72%
Capitalization 52,2 M 72,2 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 92,0%
Managers and Directors
John Sullivan O'Doherty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Patrick Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Laura Martine Carstensen Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Gittins Senior Independent Director
Sally Joanne Cabrini Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPRECIATE GROUP PLC-11.67%72
SQUARE, INC.14.32%114 373
FISERV, INC.-5.68%71 757
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-23.19%48 606
AFTERPAY LIMITED4.76%26 273
NEXI S.P.A7.47%21 578