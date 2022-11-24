Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Appreciate Group plc
  News
  7. Summary
    PKG   GB0006710643

APPRECIATE GROUP PLC

(PKG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:10 2022-11-24 am EST
41.70 GBX   +0.36%
11/23Form 8.3 - Axa Investment Managers : Appreciate Group Plc
AQ
11/22Appreciate shares rise as half-year loss is halved; dividend increased
AN
11/22Appreciate increases payouts as it halves interim loss
AN
PayPoint revenue grows in all divisions as "transformation" continues

11/24/2022 | 06:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Paypoint PLC on Thursday reported a rise in revenue as its recent acquisitions contributed to sales increases across its three divisions.

In the six months that ended September 30, PayPoint's pretax profit slumped 62% to GBP21.0 million from GBP55.0 million in the same period last year.

Last year, PayPoint recorded a GBP29.9 million "exceptional" profit from the GBP30.0 million disposal of its Romanian business.

Pretax profit from continuing operations, excluding exceptional items, crept up 2.1% to GBP22.5 from GBP22.1 million.

The Hertfordshire-based payment services provider's revenue, however, grew 7.4% to GBP75.4 million from GBP70.2 million.

The company said "the transformation of our business continues", reflecting a rebalancing towards growth opportunities and delivering improving returns to shareholders.

Within divisions, Shopping revenue increased 3.2% to GBP30.8 million from GBP29.8 million, driven by the growth of PayPoint One estate, the annual retail price index increase and "enhancements to our retailer and SME propositions". These enhancements include the launch of the new Android terminal in the Handepay cards business.

In the Payments & Banking division, revenue increased 6.1% to GBP25.7 million thanks to a strong performance in the energy sector and continued growth in digital transactions. Nine energy providers signed contracts with PayPoint to deliver the Energy Bills Support Scheme, the company noted.

In the smallest division, E-commerce, revenue increased 46% to GBP3 million. This was the result of "excellent volumes", including a number of weeks reaching over 1 million parcels processed.

The company said the acquisitions of i-movo, Handepay, Merchant Rentals, RSM 2000 and Collect + have made a "strong contribution" to its results.

Earlier this month the company announced the proposed acquisition of Appreciate Group for 33 pence per share in cash and 0.019 of a new PayPoint share for each Appreciate share.

Paypoint said the deal will deliver attractive returns and "broaden the universe that PayPoint serves and strengthens the client and retailer proposition".

The company expects the takeover scheme to become effective in the first half of 2023.

It declared an interim dividend of 18.4 pence per share, up 8.2% against last year's interim dividend.

Chief Executive Nick Wiles said: "This has been a positive half year for the PayPoint Group where we have continued to build momentum across the business and remain confident in delivering further progress in the current year. The acquisitions made over the past two years have made a strong contribution to the results delivered across all three of our business divisions, whilst our continued focus remains on the delivery of our strategic priorities, a strong operational performance and maintaining a tight control of our cost base."

Shares in PayPoint were trading 0.3% higher at 535.61 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPRECIATE GROUP PLC 0.36% 41.7 Delayed Quote.67.54%
PAYPOINT PLC -0.19% 533.566 Delayed Quote.-19.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 109 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2023 7,50 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
Net cash 2023 13,2 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 4,78%
Capitalization 77,4 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart APPRECIATE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Appreciate Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPRECIATE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,55 GBX
Average target price 43,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Graham Coghlan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Talha Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Guy Paul Cuthbert Parsons Executive Chairman
John Anthony Gittins Senior Independent Director
Sally Joanne Cabrini Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPRECIATE GROUP PLC67.54%93
FISERV, INC.-1.65%64 824
BLOCK, INC.-60.42%38 229
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-25.90%27 086
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.19%14 000
NEXI S.P.A-40.21%11 370