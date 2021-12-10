AppSwarm Launches NFTMadness.io, Its New NFT Marketplace

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of 'NFT Madness', its first marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products.



NFT Madness provides an NFT marketplace based on the Ethereum network that now allows for the sale of products such as:

- Virtual Worlds

- Collectables

- Gaming Products

- Artwork

- Real Estate

- Music

Marketplace users will have the ability to browse and purchase NFT products which they can then trade or resell on other secondary marketplaces.

Secondary Resellers

In addition to our own products, NFT Madness provides a platform for other NFT producers to upload and sell their own NFT products on our marketplace.

This reseller feature of the platform will allow us to partner and collaborate with other Metaverse content producers with the goal of building ‘NFT Madness’ into one of the top Metaverse marketplaces.

Additional Blockchains

The Company will also explore launching additional NFT marketplaces off other popular blockchains such as Polygon and Binance Smart Chain for their attractive nature of lower gas fees.



Ticketing and Access Tokens



NFTs by their nature provide a right or claim to a product, which can be verified and transferred through the blockchain. For these reasons NFTs are perfectly designed for such things as event ticketing, or ‘early bird’ developer access to new technology platforms or services.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

