APPTECH CORP.

(APCX)
AppTech Corp. Files S-1 SEC Registration Statement

02/17/2021 | 06:00am EST
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech“)(OTC: APCX), a fintech company, announced today that it has filed a follow-on public offering (“FPO”) for $15,000,000 of company common stock with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to an S-1 registration statement. The company intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to further supplement its digital banking and payment acceptance business expansion, telehealth and remote patient monitoring business expansion, and other general corporate purposes. The offering will aid AppTech in raising capital in conjunction with the company’s intended application to uplist to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (“NASDAQ”) Capital Market.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About AppTech (OTC: APCX)
AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated third quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect AppTech Corp. current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from AppTech Corp. current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, AppTech Corp. does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
AppTech Corp. Investor Relations
ir@apptechcorp.com
(760) 707-5955

James S. Painter III
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
(321) 206-6682


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,26 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,34 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -40,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
EV / Sales 2018 173x
EV / Sales 2019 224x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart APPTECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
AppTech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luke D'Angelo Chairman, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Virgilio Llapitan President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary Wachs Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Sanchez Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPTECH CORP.0.00%264
ACCENTURE PLC-1.59%163 030
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.59%157 843
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.62%106 989
INFOSYS LIMITED2.76%75 162
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.20%71 107
