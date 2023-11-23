Appulse Corporation is a Canada-based company. The Company specializes in the sales, servicing and refurbishing of centrifuge equipment, serving both domestic and international markets, and offers full service industrial machining. The Company also provides maintenance services, consulting, and design advice to industries throughout North America and internationally. In addition, the Company manufactures parts using machining and milling equipment and provides machining services for equipment repairs. It also provides value-added services, including a balancing service for large equipment, including centrifuge bowls. The Companyâs market base focuses on food and beverage processing and environmental applications and also other industries, including the oil and gas service industry, refineries, marine processing, and pharmaceuticals.