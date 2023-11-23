Appulse Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.034054 million compared to CAD 0.121931 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was CAD 0.313378 million compared to CAD 0.201007 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
November 23, 2023 at 03:56 pm EST
