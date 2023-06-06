APQ Global : 2023 APQ Global Annual Reports and Accounts

In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company, as an Investment Entity, is required to follow certain accounting rules regarding its Subsidiaries. Please refer to Note 15 for further details.

There have been further AIM market trades since 31 December 2022, details of these can be found on the London Stock Exchange website by following the link below. Monthly book values and semi-annual reports are also made available as they fall due.

Since 1 January 2022, the following securities have been admitted to the Official list of the International Stock Exchange:

In the year covered by these financial statements, the share price of the Company has consistently traded at a discount to the actual Book Value of the Company.

Dividends paid are considered a Key Performance Indicator2 (KPI) of the business. No dividends were paid or declared during the year due to dividend hold in place (2021: nil).

Book Value per share in the year decreased from 30.07 cents to 9.21 cents.

Book Value at 31 December 2022 was $7.23m, a decrease from $23.59m at the start of the year. The term "book value" herein includes the assets of APQ Global Limited and its subsidiaries1 net of any liabilities, presented in US dollars.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2022

The aim of the Board is to steadily grow the Company's earnings seeking to deliver attractive returns and capital growth through a combination of building growing businesses globally as well as earning revenue from income generating operating activities3. Specifically, our goals are to deliver a dividend yield of 6% per annum (based on capital subscribed)4 and in addition to generate returns to grow the Company by a further 5-10% per annum5. The Company focuses its investment activities globally (in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, as well as the Channel Islands).

Book Value per share in the year decreased from 30.07 cents to 9.21 cents. The Total Return for the year was -69.38%6.

Direct Investment Portfolio

In the third quarter of 2022, the company completed the 100% acquisition of WDM Lex Advisory Limited and WDM Trustees Limited. Lex Advisory provides legal advisory and corporate services, trustee services and incorporation services to its clients primarily based in Malta. WDM Trustees Limited provides all services pertinent to trustees in a trust context and administrators in the context of private foundations.

This investment is considered an excellent addition to the Corporate Service package which is held by APQ and complements the jurisdictional cover provided by the existing investments.

Dividends

As of 31 December 2022, the dividend remains on hold until further notice.

Total Return

Book Value per share in the year decreased from 30.07 cents to 9.21 cents. The Total Return for the year was -69.38%6. Further details on the breakdown of the Total Return are shown on page 6, Under the section 2022 in Review.

Corporate Governance

During 2022 there were no changes to the Board of APQ Global and the Board has established corporate governance arrangements which are appropriate for the operation of the Company. Further details of these may be found in the appropriate sections of this Report.

Conclusion

The Investment performance and outlook for Emerging Markets are discussed in more detail in the CEO's statement on page 5. Whilst the headwinds have significantly buffeted our liquid portfolio, the Board are pleased to have been able to take opportunities to develop the Direct Investment Portfolio which is now very well positioned to capitalise from several growing trends globally.

Wayne Bulpitt CBE

Chair, APQ Global Limited

Where we refer to revenue from income generating operating activities this relates to the revenue of our investee companies. The Capital Subscribed on One Ordinary Share of the Company being £1.00 and thus equivalent to £0.06 in dividends per share. The dividend paid to ordinary shareholders and capital growth rate of the Company are Key Performance Indicators (KPI's), discussed further on Page 8. The Total Return of the Company is a KPI and an Alternative Performance Measure in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, The Total Return

for a given month is calculated as (Book Value Per Share (BVPS) at end of month + Dividends received during month) divided by BVPS at end of previous month. The Total Return on the YTD is then the compounded MTD Total Return for each month in the year. The Company KPI's are discussed further on Page 8.

4