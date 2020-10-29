Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Apranga    APG1L   LT0000102337

APRANGA

(APG1L)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA - 10/29 09:59:37 am
1.54 EUR   -1.60%
10:15aAPRANGA : interim information for the 9 months of 2020
PU
10:00aAPRANGA : interim information for the 9 months of 2020
AQ
10/01APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apranga : interim information for the 9 months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group was EUR 150.5 million in 9 months 2020 or by 14.2% less than in 2019. The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 5.4 million in 9 months of 2020, while the Group has made the profit of EUR 7.3 million in the same period of 2019 (-25.8%).

Based on the Government of the Republic of Lithuania act regarding quarantine declaration, from 16th March 2020 until 18th April 2020 all Apranga Group stores in Lithuania were closed due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection (stores in supermarkets were closed until 25th April 2020). Also, according to the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Estonia, all Group stores operating in shopping malls in Estonia were closed from 27th March 2020 until 11th May 2020. From 28th March 2020 until 16th May 2020, stores in Latvia operating in shopping malls could not work on weekends. These temporary store closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover, earned profit and, accordingly, financial ratios for 9 months of 2020. Management estimates that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closure of stores, the Group lost about EUR 30-32 million of turnover (including VAT), did not receive about EUR 13-14 million of gross profit and did not earn about 4-5 million of profit before income tax in March-May 2020.

EBITDA of Apranga Group totalled EUR 21.4 million in 9 months 2020 and decreased by 2.3% comparing to corresponding the year 2019 period.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 9 months of 2020, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
'Apranga' Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


Disclaimer

APB Apranga published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:14:10 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APRANGA
10:15aAPRANGA : interim information for the 9 months of 2020
PU
10:00aAPRANGA : interim information for the 9 months of 2020
AQ
10/01APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2020
AQ
09/29APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
09/16APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
09/01APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2020
AQ
09/01APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
08/31APRANGA : Notification on manager's transactions
AQ
08/03APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2020
AQ
07/30APRANGA : interim information for the six months of 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 603 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2020 8,33 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 299 M 102 M 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 022
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart APRANGA
Duration : Period :
Apranga Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,16 LTL
Last Close Price 5,40 LTL
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rimantas Perveneckas General Director & Director
Darius Juozas Mockus Chairman
Saulius Bacauskas CFO, Group Finance & Economics Director
Ilona imkuniene Director & Purchasing Director
Ramunas Gaidamavicius Director & Development Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APRANGA-25.83%102
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-30.59%79 942
KERING SA-10.87%76 661
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.14.17%72 633
ROSS STORES, INC.-26.75%30 360
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.14%26 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group