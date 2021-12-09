Log in
    APRE   US03836J1025

APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(APRE)
Aprea Therapeutics : Announces Removal of FDA Clinical Hold on Eprenetapopt in Lymphoid Malignancies - Form 8-K

12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
Aprea Therapeutics Announces Removal of FDA Clinical Hold on Eprenetapopt in Lymphoid Malignancies

BOSTON, MA, December 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the full clinical hold on the Company's clinical trial evaluating the combination of its lead compound, eprenetapopt, with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies.

"We are pleased to have addressed the FDA's concerns and receive clearance to proceed with future clinical study of eprenetapopt in non-Hodgkin's lymphomas," said Eyal Attar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aprea Therapeutics. "We look forward to continued evaluation of eprenetapopt as a therapeutic option for these patients with unmet medical need."

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. A pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of eprenetapopt and azacitidine for frontline treatment of TP53 mutant MDS has been completed and failed to meet the primary statistical endpoint of complete remission. Eprenetapopt is currently on clinical hold in myeloid malignancies. Eprenetapopt has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS and AML. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to our study analyses, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and projected cash position. We may, in some cases use terms such as "future," "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "targeting," "confidence," "may," "could," "might," "likely," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the success and timing of our clinical trials or other studies, risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic and the other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Source: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Corporate Contacts:

Scott M. Coiante

Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

617-463-9385

Gregory A. Korbel

Sr. Vice President and Chief Business Officer

617-463-9385

Disclaimer

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
