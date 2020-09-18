Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.    APRE

APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(APRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aprea Therapeutics Promotes Gregory S. Wessels to Chief Commercial Officer and Announces Governance Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:01am EDT

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein, today announced the promotion of Gregory S. Wessels to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are excited to have Greg assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer as we approach key milestones in our frontline MDS program and continue to execute on our plans for the future development of eprenetapopt,” said Christian S. Schade, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea Therapeutics. “Greg’s leadership and oncology market experience will be essential as we build out our commercial capabilities.”

Mr. Wessels joined Aprea in February 2020 from Bristol-Myers Squibb where he most recently served as Executive Director – US Marketing for Lymphoma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.  Prior to joining Aprea from BMS, Mr. Wessels held global and regional oncology marketing positions of increasing responsibility over more than 11 years at Celgene Corporation.

The Company also announced today that two of its independent directors, Scott Rocklage, Ph.D. and Jonathan Hepple, Ph.D. have decided to step down after nearly a decade of collective service on the Board. In connection with the departure from the Board of Drs. Rocklage and Hepple, Christian S. Schade was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, John B. Henneman was named Lead Independent Director, Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D, became Chairman of the Company’s Compensation Committee and Fouad Namouni, M.D. became a member of the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Aprea employees, we are grateful to both Scott Rocklage and Jonathan Hepple for their contributions and years of invaluable service to the Company,” added Christian S. Schade.

“Aprea has made tremendous progress in advancing therapeutics to target TP53 mutations in oncology,” said Scott Rocklage. “With the addition to the Board of Drs. Namouni and Peters in June, I believe that the Company has the right team in place to transition to the next phase of its development leading with its Phase 3 program in frontline MDS. It has been a pleasure to be a part of the Aprea team.”

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246 (eprenetapopt), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). APR-246 has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About p53 and APR-246 (eprenetapopt)

The p53 tumor suppressor gene is the most frequently mutated gene in human cancer, occurring in approximately 50% of all human tumors.  These mutations are often associated with resistance to anti-cancer drugs and poor overall survival, representing a major unmet medical need in the treatment of cancer.

Eprenetapopt (APR-246) is a small molecule that has demonstrated reactivation of mutant and inactivated p53 protein – by restoring wild-type p53 conformation and function – and thereby inducing programmed cell death in human cancer cells.  Pre-clinical anti-tumor activity has been observed with eprenetapopt in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers, including MDS, AML, and ovarian cancer, among others.  Additionally, strong synergy has been seen with both traditional anti-cancer agents, such as chemotherapy, as well as newer mechanism-based anti-cancer drugs and immuno-oncology checkpoint inhibitors. In addition to pre-clinical testing, a Phase 1/2 clinical program with eprenetapopt has been completed, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and both biological and confirmed clinical responses in hematological malignancies and solid tumors with mutations in the TP53 gene.

A pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of eprenetapopt and azacitidine for frontline treatment of TP53 mutant MDS is ongoing. Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MDS, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to our clinical trials and regulatory submissions. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “targeting,” “confidence,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties.  Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the success and timing of our clinical trials or other studies, risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic  and the other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Source:  Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Corporate Contacts:

Scott M. Coiante

Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

617-463-9385


Gregory A. Korbel

Vice President of Business Development

617-463-9385

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:01aAprea Therapeutics Promotes Gregory S. Wessels to Chief Commercial Officer an..
GL
09/03Aprea Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/11APREA THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/11APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/11Aprea Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides..
GL
07/16Aprea Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Clinical Trial Evaluating Eprenetap..
GL
06/30APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
06/29Aprea Therapeutics Appoints Fouad Namouni, M.D. and Richard Peters, M.D., Ph...
GL
06/12Aprea Therapeutics Presents Results From French Phase Ib/II Clinical Trial of..
GL
06/03Aprea Therapeutics Completes Full Enrollment of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in TP5..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -57,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 620 M 620 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 371x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,50 $
Last Close Price 29,26 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian S. Schade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Rocklage Chairman
Scott M. Coiante Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Eyal C. Attar Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Lars Abrahmsén Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APREA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-36.24%620
LONZA GROUP59.40%45 985
CELLTRION, INC.61.05%33 255
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.88%30 699
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.53.74%30 564
MODERNA, INC.247.09%26 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group