Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. APS Energia SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APE   PLAPSEN00011

APS ENERGIA SA

(APE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 07/22
3.5 PLN   +0.57%
05:28aAPS ENERGIA : at INNOPROM 2021
PU
07/02APS ENERGIA : Visit our stand at the INNOPROM fair in Ekaterinburg
PU
05/24Aps Energia Sa Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APS Energia : at INNOPROM 2021

07/23/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
23.07.2021

In cooperation with the Polish-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, APS Energia Group took part in the INNOPROM-2021 international exhibition held in Yekaterinburg from July 5 to 8, 2021.

The annual industrial forum is not only a platform for dialogue with new partners but also an innovative technological space for the exchange of experience between companies from different industries. During the exhibition, experts from the Polish and Russian subsidiaries of APS Energia Group held meetings with potential customers. The gathered information will certainly contribute to the development of production and business processes of the company.

Disclaimer

APS Energia SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APS ENERGIA SA
05:28aAPS ENERGIA : at INNOPROM 2021
PU
07/02APS ENERGIA : Visit our stand at the INNOPROM fair in Ekaterinburg
PU
05/24Aps Energia Sa Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/15APS ENERGIA : S.A. participated in the GPW Innovation Day
PU
04/07APS ENERGIA : S.A. on TRIGON Green-Tech Conference 2021
PU
02/28APS ENERGIA : Michał Leszczyński is the new Chief Operating Officer in..
PU
02/25APS ENERGIA : joined the "Luxtorpeda 2.0" Cluster
PU
02/23Neo Energy Sp. z o. o. entered into a letter of intent to acquire an unknown ..
CI
02/22APS ENERGIA : S.A. signed a letter of intent with NEO ENERGY GROUP Sp. z o.o.
PU
02/04APS ENERGIA : and WB Electronics intend to jointly produce Polish energy storage..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 85,4 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2020 -5,38 M -1,39 M -1,39 M
Net Debt 2020 24,6 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,6 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart APS ENERGIA SA
Duration : Period :
APS Energia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APS ENERGIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Piotr Sylwester Szewczyk Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Tenderenda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Agata Klimek-Cortinovis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Sieradzki Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henryk Malesa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APS ENERGIA SA92.31%28
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.57%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.16.15%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION0.15%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC29.54%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.22.27%57 571