APS Energia : at INNOPROM 2021

23.07.2021

In cooperation with the Polish-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, APS Energia Group took part in the INNOPROM-2021 international exhibition held in Yekaterinburg from July 5 to 8, 2021.

The annual industrial forum is not only a platform for dialogue with new partners but also an innovative technological space for the exchange of experience between companies from different industries. During the exhibition, experts from the Polish and Russian subsidiaries of APS Energia Group held meetings with potential customers. The gathered information will certainly contribute to the development of production and business processes of the company.