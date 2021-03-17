APS Energia : Michał Leszczyński is the new Chief Operating Officer in APS Energia

On 1st March 2021, Michał Leszczyński has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer at APS Energia S.A. Earlier, from June last year, he was the Director of Strategy and Development. This change is dictated by the implementation of a new management strategy in the company and the need to reorganize internal processes at the level of design, production, and sales.

Michał Leszczyński will be responsible for the optimization of processes in the following departments: Sales and Marketing, Purchasing and Logistics, Production Division, and Engineering Division.