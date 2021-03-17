Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  APS Energia SA    APE   PLAPSEN00011

APS ENERGIA SA

(APE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APS Energia : Michał Leszczyński is the new Chief Operating Officer in APS Energia

03/17/2021 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 1st March 2021, Michał Leszczyński has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer at APS Energia S.A. Earlier, from June last year, he was the Director of Strategy and Development. This change is dictated by the implementation of a new management strategy in the company and the need to reorganize internal processes at the level of design, production, and sales.

Michał Leszczyński will be responsible for the optimization of processes in the following departments: Sales and Marketing, Purchasing and Logistics, Production Division, and Engineering Division.

Disclaimer

APS Energia SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APS ENERGIA SA
01:38aAPS ENERGIA  : Michał Leszczyński is the new Chief Operating Officer i..
PU
01:12aAPS ENERGIA  : S.A. signed a letter of intent with NEO ENERGY GROUP Sp. z o.o.
PU
01:08aAPS ENERGIA  : joined the "Luxtorpeda 2.0" Cluster
PU
02/04APS ENERGIA  : and WB Electronics intend to jointly produce Polish energy storag..
PU
2018APS ENERGIA  : took part in The World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris
PU
2017APS ENERGIA  : Energy takes part in 12th International Railway Fair TRAKO 2017
PU
2017APS ENERGIA  : on „Energy-Expo 2017” in Minsk
PU
2017APS ENERGIA  : a member of the Polish Chamber of Railway Equipment Producers and..
PU
2017APS ENERGIA  : zrzeszona w Polskiej Izbie Producentów Urządzeń na Rzec..
PU
2017APS ENERGIA  : on „Energy-Expo 2017” in Minsk
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 135 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net Debt 2019 16,3 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,30x
Yield 2019 2,50%
Capitalization 129 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart APS ENERGIA SA
Duration : Period :
APS Energia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APS ENERGIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piotr Sylwester Szewczyk Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Tenderenda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Agata Klimek-Cortinovis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Sieradzki Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henryk Malesa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APS ENERGIA SA151.65%32
KEYENCE CORPORATION-14.21%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.40%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION1.31%69 024
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.89%55 555
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.10.81%54 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ