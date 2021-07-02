APS Energia : Visit our stand at the INNOPROM fair in Ekaterinburg

Visit our stand at the INNOPROM fair in Ekaterinburg.

We are pleased to announce that along with the Polish-Russian Chamber of Commerce and our subsidiary company APS Energia RUS we will be exhibiting at the fair INNOPROM, which will be held on 5-8 July this year, in Ekaterinburg, Russia. We invite you to join us at our stand number 3A5.1 in hall 3.

We invite you to meet our experts and talk about the latest solutions in uninterruptible power supply systems. Representatives from Poland and Russia will present our experience in international projects.

More information about the fair: LINK