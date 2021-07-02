Log in
    APE   PLAPSEN00011

APS ENERGIA SA

(APE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

APS Energia : Visit our stand at the INNOPROM fair in Ekaterinburg

07/02/2021
Visit our stand at the INNOPROM fair in Ekaterinburg.

We are pleased to announce that along with the Polish-Russian Chamber of Commerce and our subsidiary company APS Energia RUS we will be exhibiting at the fair INNOPROM, which will be held on 5-8 July this year, in Ekaterinburg, Russia. We invite you to join us at our stand number 3A5.1 in hall 3.

We invite you to meet our experts and talk about the latest solutions in uninterruptible power supply systems. Representatives from Poland and Russia will present our experience in international projects.

More information about the fair: LINK

Disclaimer

APS Energia SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 10:39:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 85,4 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2020 -5,38 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net Debt 2020 24,6 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 104 M 27,3 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,0%
Technical analysis trends APS ENERGIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Piotr Sylwester Szewczyk Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Tenderenda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Agata Klimek-Cortinovis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Sieradzki Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henryk Malesa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APS ENERGIA SA102.75%28
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.05%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.60%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.69%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC23.34%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.20.59%57 571