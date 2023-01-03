Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aptamer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTA   GB00BNRRP542

APTAMER GROUP PLC

(APTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:18 2023-01-03 am EST
50.00 GBX   -1.96%
08:20aAptamer warns on full-year revenue as headwinds continue into 2023
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of Aptamer Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-DEC-2022.
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: XLMedia, Mobile Streams and Windar win deals
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptamer warns on full-year revenue as headwinds continue into 2023

01/03/2023 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Aptamer Group PLC on Tuesday warned it will miss its full-year revenue target, as headwinds continued into the new financial year.

Aptamer is a York, England-based provider of custom services, diagnostics and therapeutics for biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms.

The company said that in the six months that ended December 31, it faced challenging economic conditions but also made significant progress with its investment in new facilities to create more capacity and an expanded team.

Aptamer added that it expects revenue to be second-half weighted, owing to typical seasonality of customer budgets, but this has been exacerbated this year, due to a number of factors including customer delays and general economic conditions.

Therefore, Aptamer expects revenue in the first half to be in the region on GBP1.0 million. This would be down 29% from GBP1.4 million a before.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains focused on delivering market expectations for the full year but acknowledges that the headwinds experienced in the first half may continue into 2023 and that revenue for the full year may fall below market expectations, but materially ahead of the level achieved last financial year.

It added that it has "good visibility" on its commercial pipeline going into the second half, including a further GBP1.0 million of current signed orders, as well as contracts in negotiation and strong expressions of interest across all three business units.

In the year to June 30, 2022, Aptamer reported revenue of GBP4.0 million and a pretax loss of GBP2.6 million.

Aptamer said it will provide further updates as it progresses through the second half of its financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Arron Tolley said: "Our highly active deal pipeline demonstrates the clear market opportunity and demand for Optimers across the life sciences industry. In the current challenging economic environment, by offering our customers significant cost savings as they develop therapies and diagnostic products and conduct research activities, we expect to generate increasing revenue through paid R&D activities, IP licensing deals and success-based milestone payments.

Shares in Aptamer were down 3.9% to 50.00 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about APTAMER GROUP PLC
08:20aAptamer warns on full-year revenue as headwinds continue into 2023
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of Aptamer Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending ..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: XLMedia, Mobile Streams and Windar win deals
AN
2022IN BRIEF: Aptamer opens news site to aid demand for Optimer technology
AN
2022Aptamer Group Unveils New Facilities in York Science Park, UK
MT
2022Aptamer Group plc Opens Its New Facilities in York Science Park, UK
CI
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Earnings Flash (APTA.L) APTAMER GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP4M
MT
2022Earnings Flash (APTA.L) APTAMER GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX3.24
MT
2022Aptamer Group plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ended 30 June 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTAMER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4,00 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 5,25 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,2 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart APTAMER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Aptamer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 51,00 GBX
Average target price 190,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 273%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arron Tolley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Cutler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian David Gilham Non-Executive Chairman
David Bunka Director & Chief Technology Officer
Alastair Fleming Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTAMER GROUP PLC0.00%42
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.0.00%25 125
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED0.00%3 935
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.0.00%2 798
SECTRA AB (PUBL)1.68%2 785
OMNICELL, INC.0.00%2 251