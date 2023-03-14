Eagle Eye profit up; Litigation Capital optimistic

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Aptamer Group PLC - York, England-based company which develops custom affinity binders through its Optimer platform to enable new approaches in therapeutics, diagnostics and research applications - Half-year pretax loss in the six months to December 31 widens to GBP3.0 million from GBP1.2 million a year prior, as administrative expenses increase to GBP3.0 million from GBP1.2 million. Revenue falls to GBP1.0 million from GBP1.4 million. Loss per share widens to 3.81 pence from 1.83p. Looking ahead, Aptamer anticipates "significantly" higher revenue in the second half of financial 2023 as some of its current contracted development projects near completion or start secondary phases. Aptamer expects revenue in line with market expectations for the full year.

----------

Berkeley Energia Ltd - clean energy company focused on bringing wholly owned Salamanca project in Spain into production - Turns to interim loss for the six months to December 31 as gain from fair value movements drops. Pretax loss is AUD849,000 - around GBP465,083 - compared to a profit of AUD63.8 million a year ago. Gain from fair value movements drops to AUD633,000 from AUD64.1 million. Looking ahead, company says outlook for nuclear power and uranium market continues to strengthen.

----------

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC - Fareham, England-based security services provider - Pretax profit in the six months to December 31 grows to GBP254,000 from GBP189,000 a year prior, as revenue climbs to GBP3.8 million from GBP3.0 million. Cost of sales widen to GBP2.1 million from GBP1.8 million. Looking ahead, company says it is trading well with potential for further growth. The planned sale of its subsidiary Croma Vigilant, previously announced in December, continues as Croma hopes for this to resolve by the end of the current financial year ending on June 30.

----------

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC - London-based marketing solutions provider - Reports pretax profit of GBP855,000 in the six months to December 31, up 48% from GBP578,000 a year ago. Revenue grows to GBP20.0 million from GBP15.1 million. Says entered second half of financial 2023 in a "strong position" with continued annual recurring revenue growth. Adds that it expects revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for financial 2023 ending June 30 to be ahead of current market expectations. Says the expectations are revenue of GBP37.8 million, up 19% from GBP31.7 million a year ago, and adjusted Ebitda of GBP7.5 million, 15% higher than GBP6.5 million a year before.

----------

Litigation Capital Management Ltd - asset manager specialising in dispute financing solutions - Turns to a pretax loss of USD10.9 million in the six months to December 31, from a profit of USD4.0 million a year ago, as litigation service revenue declines to USD4.7 million from USD19.3 million. Looking ahead, expects more investment opportunities, noting relaxations of moratoriums against insolvency and restructuring disputes. During the Covid pandemic, many governments introduced such moratoriums.

----------

Sovereign Metals Ltd - Perth, Australia-based, Malawi-focused mining company - Pretax loss in the six months to December 31 widens to AUD8.5 million from AUD7.7 million, as exploration and evaluation expenses widen to AUD5.8 million from AUD4.2 million. Company says it is well advanced with the pre-feasibility study for the Kasiya rutile project in Malawi, with the study on track to be completed in the first half of 2023.

----------

Tekmar Group PLC - Darlington, England-based technology and services provider for offshore energy markets - Releases figures for financial year to September 30, compared to 18 months to September 30, 2021, as it changed its financial year. Pretax loss narrows to GBP5.2 million from GBP5.8 million. Revenue falls to GBP30.2 million from GBP47.0 million. Looking ahead, company expects breakeven adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for current financial year 2023, compared to an adjusted Ebitda loss of GBP2.1 million in financial 2022. For financial 2024, anticipates positive adjusted Ebitda.

----------

Thor Energy PLC - US and Australia-focused uranium and energy metals resource company - Pretax loss in the half-year to December 31 narrows to GBP8,000 from GBP783,000 a year ago. Anticipates a positive outlook for gold prices amid the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. Regarding the Kapunda project, expects approval from South Australia's Department of Energy & Mines in the third quarter of 2023.

----------

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.