  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aptamer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTA   GB00BNRRP542

APTAMER GROUP PLC

(APTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-11-25 am EST
71.00 GBX   +0.71%
05:48aIN BRIEF: Aptamer opens news site to aid demand for Optimer technology
AN
04:38aAptamer Group Unveils New Facilities in York Science Park, UK
MT
11/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Aptamer opens news site to aid demand for Optimer technology

11/25/2022 | 05:48am EST
Aptamer Group PLC - York, England-based provider of custom services, diagnostics and therapeutics for biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms - Opens its new 18,000 square feet facilities in York Science Park in the UK. Says the facilities will allow the company to meet the increasing demand for optimer technology. "This state-of-the-art site will help to expand the capacity of Aptamer's proprietary Optimer platform to deliver novel binders for scientists across the bioprocessing, diagnostic, and drug development sectors," Aptamer notes.

Optimer binders are next-generation aptamers that can be used as synthetic antibody alternatives. Aptamers refer to short sequences of artificial DNA that bind to targets such as proteins.

Chief Executive Officer Arron Tolley says: "This expansion will mean Aptamer is able to work on larger-scale projects that can be processed faster to support our partners with optimers as a robust and much-needed alternative to antibodies."

Current stock price: flat at 70.10 pence

12-month change: down 50% from 141.50p on Dec 22

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 4,00 M 4,85 M 4,85 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 5,25 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,7 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 5,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart APTAMER GROUP PLC
Aptamer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 70,50 GBX
Average target price 270,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 283%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arron Tolley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Cutler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian David Gilham Non-Executive Chairman
David Bunka Director & Chief Technology Officer
Alastair Fleming Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTAMER GROUP PLC-47.58%59
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-26.39%29 202
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-5.45%4 170
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-12.28%3 251
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.0.04%2 758
OMNICELL, INC.-71.71%2 279