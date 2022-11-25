IN BRIEF: Aptamer opens news site to aid demand for Optimer technology

Aptamer Group PLC - York, England-based provider of custom services, diagnostics and therapeutics for biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms - Opens its new 18,000 square feet facilities in York Science Park in the UK. Says the facilities will allow the company to meet the increasing demand for optimer technology. "This state-of-the-art site will help to expand the capacity of Aptamer's proprietary Optimer platform to deliver novel binders for scientists across the bioprocessing, diagnostic, and drug development sectors," Aptamer notes.

Optimer binders are next-generation aptamers that can be used as synthetic antibody alternatives. Aptamers refer to short sequences of artificial DNA that bind to targets such as proteins.

Chief Executive Officer Arron Tolley says: "This expansion will mean Aptamer is able to work on larger-scale projects that can be processed faster to support our partners with optimers as a robust and much-needed alternative to antibodies."

Current stock price: flat at 70.10 pence

12-month change: down 50% from 141.50p on Dec 22

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

