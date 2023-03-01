Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
2023-03-01
117.46 USD   +0.63%
Aptar Appoints Julie Xing to its Board of Directors

03/01/2023 | 05:01pm EST
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, announced today that Julie Xing has joined its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005172/en/

Julie Xing Joins Aptar’s Board of Directors (Photo: Aptar)

With over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical, medtech, digital health, biotech and diagnosis, Julie’s leadership approach focuses on inspiring teams to deliver sustainable growth in challenging markets and healthcare environments. With her solid track record of business transformation in multiple global positions, Julie is recognized as a highly engaging multi-cultural leader skilled in fluidly partnering with cross-functional teams to deliver results.

Since 2022, Julie has served as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Mundipharma China. Mundipharma is a global pharmaceutical leader. Prior to that, Julie held the position of Global Senior Vice President, President of Greater China for Envista Holdings Corporation. Julie’s breadth of experience also includes numerous leadership roles at Eli Lilly and Company, including Senior Director, Global New Product Planning and Payer Marketing, Pricing, Reimbursement and Access of Lilly Diabetics and Vice President, Corporate and Government Affairs and Market Access and Vice President of Lilly China Oncology, while based in Shanghai. Prior to Eli Lilly, Julie was Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan Operations at Panomics and Affymetrix, which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In addition, she has served as Board Advisor on the Board of Directors for Mars, a global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food and provider of animal care services, since 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Julie Xing to our Board of Directors. Julie’s board leadership acumen, along with her in depth knowledge of the pharmaceutical market and the Asia region, makes her a valuable addition to Aptar’s Board of Directors,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Julie Xing said, “Aptar is an industry leader with a deep portfolio of products and services that spans many different and attractive pharmaceutical and consumer end markets. I am excited to join Aptar’s Board of Directors to build upon the Company’s more than 75-year history of developing innovative products that millions of people around the world use every day.”

George Fotiades, Chairman of Aptar’s Board of Directors, stated, “We look forward to welcoming Julie to our highly talented, diverse and multi-cultural Board of Directors. With 45% of our Board consisting of women and 27% of our Board comprised of persons of color, we are proud to be a leading company for greater diversity and gender equality on corporate boards.”

Julie holds a Ph.D. in Biology from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, personal care, home care and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 440 M - -
Net income 2023 269 M - -
Net Debt 2023 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 7 634 M 7 634 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 91,5%
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.6.13%7 634
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.2.76%7 539
FP CORPORATION-8.84%2 077
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.17.00%1 282
SCIENTEX13.04%1 251
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.14.44%943