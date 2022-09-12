Aptar Appoints Matthew L. Trerotola to its Board of Directors

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, announced today that Matt Trerotola has joined its Board of Directors.

Matt Trerotola Joins Aptar’s Board of Directors (Photo: Aptar)

Matt has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Enovis Corporation (formerly Colfax), an innovation-driven medical technology company, since 2015. As a highly accomplished leader with over 30 years of experience, he has a distinct focus on accelerating organic growth as well as strategic acquisitions, margin and profitability improvements and talent development.

Prior to his CEO role at Enovis, Matt was the Executive Vice President of DuPont’s Safety & Protection and Electronics & Communications segment with $6.3 billion in revenue. At DuPont, he also held the overall responsibility for Advanced Materials corporate strategy and for the Asia region.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt Trerotola to our Board of Directors. Matt’s experience in leading a publicly traded medical technology company as well as his proven track record for driving product innovation, profitability, and continuous improvement in operations, makes him a great addition to Aptar’s Board,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Matt Trerotola said, “I am excited to join the Board of Aptar, a company that improves the lives of millions of people around the world through its technologies and services. I look forward to collaborating with Aptar’s talented and experienced directors, along with Aptar’s executive leadership team, to further Aptar’s goal of increasing value for shareholders.”

In his previous roles, Matt served as DuPont’s Senior Vice President, Safety & Protection and the Vice President and Group Executive for Danaher Corporation’s Life Sciences division. Additionally, Matt has an extensive background in emerging markets, change management and digital strategy furthered by his roles at Videojet, Digital Ventures and McKinsey & Company.

George Fotiades, Chairman of Aptar’s Board of Directors, stated, “Our Board is comprised of diverse and effective business leaders from industries, backgrounds and regions that are instrumental in driving Aptar’s future growth and success. Matt’s deep knowledge in healthcare, medical technologies and regulated markets, as well as his oversight of global companies, will benefit Aptar and its stakeholders.”

Matt holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Enovis Corporation.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

