Aptar Beauty + Home Launches HiFlow E-Commerce: Designed Specific...

Aptar Beauty + Home, a global leader in packaging experiences for the beauty, personal care and home care industry, released the newest innovation in large output, e-commerce capable* pumps. HiFlow E-Commerce addresses the immediate shifts in retail landscape, as more personal care products continue to sell through omni-channel distribution. According to NPD, e-commerce sales in prestige beauty increased by 46%. Online sales represent over 50 percent of total volume in hair care and skin care. Hair treatments, shampoos, and conditioners are performing well as self-care and at-home beauty continue to show momentum through the pandemic.

HiFlow E-Commerce features a metal-free pathway for optimal formula compatibility** and a showerproof design that reduces water ingression. The down locking system prevents product from actuating in transit and has been tested extensively using ISTA-6 protocols in Aptar's certified laboratory. In addition to the down locking system, the actuator and fixture are specifically designed to combat the challenges of product distribution. Brands are able to eliminate excess overwrapping for larger size product formats reducing both waste and potential chargebacks due to damages. This ultimately enhances the overall consumer unboxing experience.

Aptar continues to focus on continued improvements in manufacturing to better serve customers and deliver new innovative products to market. The HiFlow E-Commerce pump is made on a new high speed production line, incorporating new technology to more efficiently assemble pumps for this growing market.

'We continue to focus on the market needs: bringing innovation that enhances the consumer experience, and localizing production in North America.' says Philippe Erhart, President, Beauty + Home, North America, 'The HiFlow E-Commerce actuator addresses the evolving landscape of omni-channel distribution in the beauty/personal care market at a time when it is most critical.'

HiFlow E-Commerce is currently available in a 28/410 neck finish, has a 4 CC output, and is currently produced in North America.

