    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Details

01/20/2022 | 05:02pm EST
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The payment date is February 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of February 3, 2022.

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end results for 2021. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investors page of the website.

Annual Meeting

The Board also announced that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 11, 2022. More details regarding accessing the meeting will be shared as we get closer to the event.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 203 M - -
Net income 2021 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 869 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 7 993 M 7 993 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 121,42 $
Average target price 144,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-0.87%7 993
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-0.80%9 890
FP CORPORATION-5.61%2 650
SCIENTEX BERHAD-3.97%1 727
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.68%961
EPL LIMITED-5.00%829